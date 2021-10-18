Asia Pacific Electric Water Heater Market to register a CAGR of 6.2% by the end of 2027 |Bajaj Electricals Ltd., Bosch Group, Bradford White Corp., Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd., Midea Group, Siemens AG, Viesmann Group, Whirlpool Corporation and more

The electric water heater market in Asia-Pacific is expected to grow from US$ 6,407.1 Mn in 2018 to US$ 10,967.8 Mn by the year 2027 at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period.

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “Asia Pacific Electric Water Heater Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Asia Pacific Electric Water Heater market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

Asia-PacificElectric Water Heater Market-Companies Mentioned

AO Smith Corporation

Ariston Thermo S.p.A

Bajaj Electricals Ltd.

Bosch Group

Bradford White Corp.

Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd.

Midea Group

Siemens AG

Viesmann Group

Whirlpool Corporation

An electric water heater is used to heat water in various applications such as residential, commercial, and industrial. Electric water heaters systems work from the inside-out, by heating elements present in the heater, immersed in a water storage tank, and transfers heat from the elements to the water. Water heating accounts for a considerable proportion of domestic energy use in all economies. The electric storages water heater comes in two product types, such as storage electric water heater and non-storage water heater. The electric storages water heater used where the electric element provides heating, and they are used in homes and businesses. While the non-storage water heater includes an instantaneous water heater, which heats the water instantly, such types of heaters are best suited for apartments. It can lessen water heating costs by half as it is able to adjust the amount of electricity required to warm up the water.

Asia-Pacific Electric Water Heater Market – By Product

Storage < 30 Litres 30-100 Litres 100-250 Litres 250-400 Litres 400 Litres

Non-storage

Asia-Pacific Electric Water Heater Market – By Application

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Asia-PacificElectric Water HeaterMarketByCountry

Australia

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key player in the Asia Pacific Electric Water Heater market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Asia Pacific Electric Water Heater market segments and regions.

The research on the Asia Pacific Electric Water Heater market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Asia Pacific Electric Water Heater market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Asia Pacific Electric Water Heater market.

