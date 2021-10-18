Smart Lighting Market COVID19 Impact Analysis With Top Manufacturers Analysis

Lighting is significant source of energy utilized globally. To minimize the power consumption it is important to deduce the usage of this sources by optimization of the lighting system. Smart lighting exhibits enormous potential in the market as it provides its customers with the facility of appropriate amount of light at the right place and right time.

Leading Smart Lighting Market Players: Acuity Brands Lighting Inc.,Daintree Networks, Inc.,Digital Lumens, Inc.,Eaton,General Electric,Legrand SA,OSRAM GmbH,Konjnklijke Philips N.V.,Sensity Systems, Inc.

The smart lighting system market is related to the technologies where lighting functions are performed automatically and with a great ease. Smart lighting systems are also called as connected lighting systems or intelligent lighting systems. This system is built up on the parameters such as color, temperature, movement, amount of natural light, occupancy and others. The world today is aware about the global environmental situations and is thus inclined more towards the adoption and deployment of eco-friendly and energy saving products and services.

The Global Smart Lighting Market has been Segmented as Follows:

Smart Lighting Market– by Lighting Type

Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamp

Fluorescent Lamps

Compact Fluorescent Lamps (CFL)

High Intensity Discharge Lamps

Others (Neon Lamps and Photographic Flashes)

Smart Lighting Market – by Application

Industrial Lighting

Residential Lighting

Commercial Lighting

Government

Outdoor Lighting

Automotive Lighting

Smart Lighting Market – by Connectivity technology

Wired

Wireless

