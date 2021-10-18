Audio IC and Audio Amplifier Market Worth US$ 22,525.7 Million by 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by The Insight Partners

According to World Health Organization (WHO), the US, Brazil, India, Russia, South Africa, Spain, the UK, Germany, and France, among others, are a few of the worst-affected countries due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The COVID-19 crisis is affecting the industries worldwide, and the economy took the worst hit in 2020, and a similar impact is likely to be seen in 2021 as well. The Pandemic is creating challenges for medical institutions, healthcare, manufacturing unit, commercial office premises, shopping complexes, and airports worldwide.

The Audio IC And Audio Amplifier Market Are Projected To Reach US$ 22,525.7 Million By 2028 From US$ 13, 424.5 Million In 2021; It Is Expected To Grow At A CAGR Of 7.7% From 2021 To 2028.

The global Audio IC and audio amplifiers market is segmented into five major regions—North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa, and South and Central America. In 2020, APAC led the market with a substantial revenue share, followed by North America and Europe. Continuous technological innovations in home audio systems, the increasing popularity of high-performance home theaters, and rigorous investments by several governments in the development of smart cities are among the major factors bolstering the demand for smart electronic products, including audio and video equipment. Europe has a matured consumer electronic industry, backed by a highly developed technology sector and connectivity infrastructure. As a part of their circular economy strategy, which revolves around recirculating products and materials for utilizing them optimally along with minimizing the wastage, the recycling of used electronic products is further fueling the growth of the consumer electronics industry. Moreover, the elevating adoption of smart and wireless infrastructure with rising demand for high-fidelity (Hi-Fi) audio systems at commercial venues is another factor boosting the demand for audio ICs and amplifiers.

The audio IC and audio amplifiers market is segmented on the basis of audio IC type and audio amplifier class. The market, by audio IC type, is segmented into A/D converter IC, processor IC, amplifier IC, D/A converter IC, and others. On the basis of audio amplifier class, the market is segmented into Class A/B, Class D, Class G, and Class H. On the basis of geography, the market is segmented into North America (US, Canada, and Mexico), Europe (France, Germany, Italy, UK, Russia, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, and Rest of APAC), Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Rest of MEA), and South and Central America (Brazil, Argentina, and Rest of SAM).

Market Insights– Audio IC and Audio Amplifier Market

Growing Popularity of AI-Based Smart Speakers Drives

Smart speakers come with voice command recognition and virtual assistance, enabled with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity options, which aid hands-free activation and interactive abilities such as music playback, voice interaction, day-to-day activity listing, news streaming, and weather forecast. The AI assistance and connectivity technologies allow users to control their home automation devices via smart speakers. The growing trend of AI-enabled smart speakers is driving the audio IC and audio amplifier market. The rise in preference for smart homes with luxurious entertainment systems, escalating demand for smart speakers with display features, and high inclination toward multifunctional devices, all coupled with rising per capita income of populations globally are among the key factors driving the sales of AI-based smart speakers, which is fueling the audio IC and audio amplifier market growth.

The List of Companies – Audio IC and Audio Amplifiers Market

Maxim Integrated; INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG; NXP Semiconductors; Cirrus Logic, Inc.; ICEpower a/S; Renesas Electronics Corporation; Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC; STMicroelectronics N.V.; Texas Instruments Incorporated; Toshiba Corporation; and ESS Technology, Inc. are among the major companies operating in the audio IC and audio amplifiers market.

