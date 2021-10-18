Government Cloud Market 2021 | Massive Growth With Recent Trends & Demand By Top Players Fujitsu, NTT DATA, NEC, Amazon Web Services, Microsoft, IBM, Google

Government Cloud (G-Cloud) is to ease procurement of cloud services by government departments and promote government-wide adoption of cloud computing.

This report elaborates the market size, market characteristics, and market growth of the Government Cloud industry, and breaks down according to the type, application, and consumption area of Government Cloud. The report also conducted a PESTEL analysis of the industry to study the main influencing factors and entry barriers of the industry.

COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis:

The outbreak has created significant disruptions in primary industries such as logistics, retail, and e-commerce. The sharp decline in the international logistics business industry is restraining the growth of the global Government Cloud market.

Key players in the global Government Cloud market covered: Fujitsu, NTT DATA, NEC, Amazon Web Services, Microsoft, IBM, Google, Oracle, SAP, Huddle, Capgemini

In Chapter 6, on the basis of types, the Government Cloud market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Software as a service (SaaS)

Infrastructure as a service (IaaS)

Platform as a service (PaaS)

In Chapter 7, on the basis of applications, the Government Cloud market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Cloud Storage

Disaster Recovery

Identity and Access Management

Risk and Compliance Management

Market Segment as follows: By Region

Asia-Pacific [China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]

Europe [Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]

North America [United States, Canada, Mexico]

Middle East & Africa [GCC, North Africa, South Africa]

South America [Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Government Cloud Market Size

2.2 Government Cloud Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Government Cloud Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Government Cloud Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Government Cloud Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Government Cloud Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Government Cloud Sales by Product

4.2 Global Government Cloud Revenue by Product

4.3 Government Cloud Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Government Cloud Breakdown Data by End User

