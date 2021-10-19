Powered Wheelchair Market 2020 Global Industry Forecasts Analysis, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape and Key Regions Analysis Available at Research Reports World

Global “Powered Wheelchair Market” 2020 Industry Research Report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Global Powered Wheelchair industry. Moreover, research report categorizes the global Powered Wheelchair market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Powered Wheelchair market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors. Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Powered Wheelchair in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

The global Powered Wheelchair market was valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2020-2025.

The Global Powered Wheelchair market 2020 research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Global Powered Wheelchair market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins. For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Powered Wheelchair manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

Global Powered Wheelchair Industry 2020 Market Research Report is spread across 119 pages and provides exclusive vital statistics, data, information, trends and competitive landscape details in this niche sector.

Global Powered Wheelchair market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

OttoBock Healthcare GmbH

Invacare Corporation

Pride Mobility Products Corp.

Permobil AB

Sunrise Medical Limited

Drive Medical Ltd.

Karman Healthcare

GF Health Products, Inc.

LEVO AG

MEYRA GmbH

Antano Group

21st Century SCIENTIFIC Inc.

Hoveround Corporation

MERITS CO. LTD.

Ostrich Mobility Instruments.

KrosMedical Europe

GUANGZHOU TOPMEDI CO., LTD.



The report also focuses on global major leading industry players of Global Powered Wheelchair market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. This report focuses on Powered Wheelchair volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Powered Wheelchair market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Powered Wheelchair market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Centre Wheel Drive

Front Wheel Drive

Rear Wheel Drive

Standing Electric Wheelchair

Others (Sports Wheelchair, Pediatric Wheelchair, and High-Power Wheelchair)



On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Elderly Population

Disabled People



Major Points from Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

1 Powered Wheelchair Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Powered Wheelchair

1.2 Powered Wheelchair Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Powered Wheelchair Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Centre Wheel Drive

1.2.3 Front Wheel Drive

1.2.4 Rear Wheel Drive

1.2.5 Standing Electric Wheelchair

1.2.6 Others (Sports Wheelchair, Pediatric Wheelchair, and High-Power Wheelchair)

1.3 Powered Wheelchair Segment by Application

1.3.1 Powered Wheelchair Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Elderly Population

1.3.3 Disabled People

1.4 Global Powered Wheelchair Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Powered Wheelchair Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Powered Wheelchair Market Size

1.5.1 Global Powered Wheelchair Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Powered Wheelchair Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Powered Wheelchair Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Powered Wheelchair Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2020)

2.2 Global Powered Wheelchair Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2020)

2.3 Global Powered Wheelchair Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2020)

2.4 Manufacturers Powered Wheelchair Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Powered Wheelchair Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Powered Wheelchair Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Powered Wheelchair Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Powered Wheelchair Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Powered Wheelchair Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Powered Wheelchair Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2020)

3.3 Global Powered Wheelchair Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2020)

3.4 North America Powered Wheelchair Production

3.4.1 North America Powered Wheelchair Production Growth Rate (2014-2020)

3.4.2 North America Powered Wheelchair Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2020)

3.5 Europe Powered Wheelchair Production

3.5.1 Europe Powered Wheelchair Production Growth Rate (2014-2020)

3.5.2 Europe Powered Wheelchair Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2020)

3.6 China Powered Wheelchair Production

3.6.1 China Powered Wheelchair Production Growth Rate (2014-2020)

3.6.2 China Powered Wheelchair Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2020)

3.7 Japan Powered Wheelchair Production

3.7.1 Japan Powered Wheelchair Production Growth Rate (2014-2020)

3.7.2 Japan Powered Wheelchair Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2020)

4 Global Powered Wheelchair Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Powered Wheelchair Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Powered Wheelchair Consumption (2014-2020)

4.3 Europe Powered Wheelchair Consumption (2014-2020)

4.4 China Powered Wheelchair Consumption (2014-2020)

4.5 Japan Powered Wheelchair Consumption (2014-2020)

5 Global Powered Wheelchair Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Powered Wheelchair Production Market Share by Type (2014-2020)

5.2 Global Powered Wheelchair Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2020)

5.3 Global Powered Wheelchair Price by Type (2014-2020)

5.4 Global Powered Wheelchair Production Growth by Type (2014-2020)

6 Global Powered Wheelchair Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Powered Wheelchair Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2020)

6.2 Global Powered Wheelchair Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2020)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Powered Wheelchair Business

7.1 OttoBock Healthcare GmbH

7.1.1 OttoBock Healthcare GmbH Powered Wheelchair Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Powered Wheelchair Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 OttoBock Healthcare GmbH Powered Wheelchair Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2020)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Invacare Corporation

7.2.1 Invacare Corporation Powered Wheelchair Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Powered Wheelchair Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Invacare Corporation Powered Wheelchair Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2020)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Pride Mobility Products Corp.

7.3.1 Pride Mobility Products Corp. Powered Wheelchair Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Powered Wheelchair Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Pride Mobility Products Corp. Powered Wheelchair Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2020)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Permobil AB

7.4.1 Permobil AB Powered Wheelchair Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Powered Wheelchair Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Permobil AB Powered Wheelchair Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2020)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Sunrise Medical Limited

7.5.1 Sunrise Medical Limited Powered Wheelchair Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Powered Wheelchair Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Sunrise Medical Limited Powered Wheelchair Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2020)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Drive Medical Ltd.

7.6.1 Drive Medical Ltd. Powered Wheelchair Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Powered Wheelchair Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Drive Medical Ltd. Powered Wheelchair Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2020)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Karman Healthcare

7.7.1 Karman Healthcare Powered Wheelchair Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Powered Wheelchair Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Karman Healthcare Powered Wheelchair Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2020)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 GF Health Products, Inc.

7.8.1 GF Health Products, Inc. Powered Wheelchair Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Powered Wheelchair Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 GF Health Products, Inc. Powered Wheelchair Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2020)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 LEVO AG

7.9.1 LEVO AG Powered Wheelchair Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Powered Wheelchair Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 LEVO AG Powered Wheelchair Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2020)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 MEYRA GmbH

7.10.1 MEYRA GmbH Powered Wheelchair Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Powered Wheelchair Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 MEYRA GmbH Powered Wheelchair Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2020)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Antano Group

7.12 21st Century SCIENTIFIC Inc.

7.13 Hoveround Corporation

7.14 MERITS CO. LTD.

7.15 Ostrich Mobility Instruments.

7.16 KrosMedical Europe

7.17 GUANGZHOU TOPMEDI CO., LTD.

8 Powered Wheelchair Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Powered Wheelchair Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Powered Wheelchair

8.4 Powered Wheelchair Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 Powered Wheelchair Distributors List

9.3 Powered Wheelchair Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors

11 Global Powered Wheelchair Market Forecast

11.1 Global Powered Wheelchair Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global Powered Wheelchair Production Growth Rate Forecast (2020-2025)

11.1.2 Global Powered Wheelchair Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2020-2025)

11.1.3 Global Powered Wheelchair Price and Trend Forecast (2020-2025)

11.2 Global Powered Wheelchair Production Forecast by Regions (2020-2025)

11.2.1 North America Powered Wheelchair Production, Revenue Forecast (2020-2025)

11.2.2 Europe Powered Wheelchair Production, Revenue Forecast (2020-2025)

11.2.3 China Powered Wheelchair Production, Revenue Forecast (2020-2025)

11.2.4 Japan Powered Wheelchair Production, Revenue Forecast (2020-2025)

11.3 Global Powered Wheelchair Consumption Forecast by Regions (2020-2025)

11.3.1 North America Powered Wheelchair Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)

11.3.2 Europe Powered Wheelchair Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)

11.3.3 China Powered Wheelchair Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)

11.3.4 Japan Powered Wheelchair Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)

11.4 Global Powered Wheelchair Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2020-2025)

11.5 Global Powered Wheelchair Consumption Forecast by Application (2020-2025)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

………………………Continued

