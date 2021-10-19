Arrhythmia Monitoring Devices Market to Witness Impressive Growth During Forecast Period 2021-2028

Increase in cardiovascular disease incidence and surge in geriatric population are the major factors contributing to the market growth. However, high cost of products and procedures restrains the market growth. Arrhythmia refers to irregularities in heartbeats, wherein the heart may beat too fast or slow. Arrhythmia monitoring devices are used to track the function of the heart sustaining a continuous record of the heart function and report any abnormalities in the rhythm of the heart.

The world has witnessed remarkable advances in arrhythmia monitoring devices over the past decade, providing doctors and patients with new approaches to managing many diseases, including atrial arrhythmias, ventricular arrhythmias and ventricular atrial fibrillation.

Abbott, Koninklijke Philips NV, General Electric Company, Hill-Rom Holding Inc., Medtronic, Biotronik, Inc., AliveCor, Inc, ACS Diagnostics, Medicalgorithmics, and OSI Systems, Inc.

Arrhythmia Monitoring Devices Market Segment Overview: On

the basis of Type, the Arrhythmia Monitoring Devices market is segmented into ECG Monitors, Implantable Monitors, Holter Monitors, Mobile Cardiac Telemetry, and others. On the basis of application, the arrhythmia monitoring device market is segmented into bradycardia, tachycardia, atrial fibrillation, ventricular fibrillation, premature contraction, and others.

To understand the global Arrhythmia Monitoring Devices market dynamics mainly in the world, the global market is divided into North America (USA, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea). , India, Southeast Asia and Australia), South America (Brazil, Argentina), Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt and South Africa)

