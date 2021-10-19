Asia Pacific Last Mile Delivery Market Evolving Industry Trends and Key Insights by 2027

Last mile delivery market in the Asia Pacific is expected to grow from US$ 500.3 Mn in 2018 to US$ 2,292.6 Mn by the year 2027 with a CAGR of 19.0% from the year 2019 to 2027.

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “Asia Pacific Last Mile Delivery Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Asia Pacific Last Mile Delivery Market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

The integration of automated technologies into logistics services and rising demand of customers for faster deliveries are the key factors driving the growth of the last mile delivery market. Moreover, the strategic alliance is expected to support both CEP and CV players in cracking potential of full automation, which in turn is anticipated to boost the last mile delivery market growth in the near future. Asia Pacific region is concentrated with several technology companies, which has created substantial knowledge of modern technologies among the population. With continuous advancements in drone technology, the large multinational companies are seeking forward for drones to ensure quick delivery of parcels with high speed while lowering time and operational costs. Asian countries have the advantage of having the most confident shoppers when it comes to receiving deliveries through drones and using autonomous technology to make payments. Shoppers of Asia Pacific are excited to adopt and implement new shopping technologies to make the future of retail bright. Moreover, online merchants conduct tests to check the capabilities of drones with respect to package delivery at lightning-speed. As shoppers would be more confident and comfortable with the concept of autonomous technology, there is a huge opportunity for connected devices. The rapid growth of online business in Asian countries has made the region a prosperous market for parcel delivery. Continuous government support in the countries, particularly in India, is one of the major reason to improve and increase the adoption of advanced technologies in the market.

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the regional landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Asia Pacific Last Mile Delivery Market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the Asia Pacific Last Mile Delivery Market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

Major Key players covered in this report:

CEVA Logistics AG

DB Schenker (Deutsche Bahn AG)

DHL (Deutsche Post AG)

DSV A/S

FedEx Corporation

GEODIS

Kuehne + Nagel International AG

Nippon Express Co., Ltd.

XPO Logistics, Inc.

United Parcel Service, Inc.

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Asia Pacific Last Mile Delivery Market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Asia Pacific Last Mile Delivery Market segments and regions.

The research on the Asia Pacific Last Mile Delivery Market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Asia Pacific Last Mile Delivery Market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Asia Pacific Last Mile Delivery Market.

