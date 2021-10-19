2021-2027 Corrosion Resistant Tungsten Carbide Powder Market by Business Expansion Plans, Growth Rate, Size, Industry Demand Status, Top Opportunities, and Forecast

Global “Corrosion Resistant Tungsten Carbide Powder Market” 2021-2027 research report provides complete information of Corrosion Resistant Tungsten Carbide Powder industry. This reports highlights top manufactures, applications and types. It also offers geographical analysis into different regions with market development, production, consumption and revenue. Moreover, global Corrosion Resistant Tungsten Carbide Powder market report also includes a study of major developments in the market such as product launches, agreements, acquisitions, and collaborations, mergers and so on to comprehend the prevailing market dynamics at present and its impact during the forecast period.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Corrosion Resistant Tungsten Carbide Powder Market

The global Corrosion Resistant Tungsten Carbide Powder market was rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2021 and 2027. In 2021, the market was growing at a steady rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon.

Major Key Players are as Follows:

Sandvik AB (Sweden)

Kennametal Inc. (U.S.)

Ceratizit S.A. (Luxembourg)

Extramet (Switzerland)

Federal Carbide Company (U.S.)

Guangdong Xianglu Tungsten Co., Ltd. (China)

Nanchang Cemented Carbide Co., Ltd. (China)

Jiangxi Yaosheng Tungsten Co., Ltd. (China)

Japan New Metal Co., Ltd. (Japan)

China Tungsten Online (Xiamen) Manu. & Sales Corp. (China)

Europe: UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe

North America: USA, Canada

South and Central America: Brazil, Mexico

Middle East and Africa: South Africa, Saudi Arabia

Asia Pacific: Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand

0-5μm Corrosion Resistant Tungsten Carbide Powder

5–12μm Corrosion Resistant Tungsten Carbide Powder

12 to 50μm Corrosion Resistant Tungsten Carbide Powder

Others Corrosion Resistant Tungsten Carbide Powder Market by Applications:

Machine Tools & Components

Cutting Tools

Dies & Punches

Abrasive Products