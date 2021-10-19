Outdoor Furniture Market Projected to reach US$ 26,598.5 Mn by 2027 with Size, Share, Growth, Drivers, Demand Synopsis and Top Manufacturers Analysis

The global Outdoor Furniture Market was valued at US$ 17,843.73 million in 2018 and is projected to reach US$ 26,598.51million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2019 to 2027. The report highlights key factors driving the Industry growth and prominent players along with their developments in the market.

Outdoor Furniture such as chairs, tables, seating sets, dining sets, loungers, daybeds, and hammocks are quite popular among the residential and commercial customers. The outdoor furniture market on a global scale has been witnessing substantial growth in the recent past. Factors such as a rise in consumer spending and traveling trends have resulted in a surge in the number of tourists across the world. These factors are mostly observed in tourist spots, beach sides, and hill stations, thereby leading to increased counts of motels, hotels, guest houses, resorts, open spaces, and public gardens. Hence, a growing number of hotels and restaurants are further expected to propel the outdoor furniture market during the forecast period.

Consumer spending on traveling and tourism has considerably increased across the world. A shift in consumer lifestyle has resulted in a rise in investment for traveling and exploration activities. The travel and tourism sector has become a significant contributor in developing preference towards the use of outdoor furniture to enhance the aesthetic appeal of commercial and residential spaces along with catering to the luxury needs of consumers. According to The United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), the international tourist arrivals across the world rose up by 6% in 2018 that was accounted for 1.4 billion. Further, as stated by The World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) in 2018, the travel and tourism sector generated 10.4% of global GDP. Additionally, European countries are considered to be the most preferred hub for tourism. Moreover, the rising rate of tourism in countries such as Singapore, Malaysia, and Thailand is also propelling the market growth in the region.

Following Big Players Included in the Market-

Agio International Company, Ltd.;Ashley Home Stores, Ltd.;Barbeques Galore;Brown Jordan;Century Furniture LLC;Home crest Outdoor Living LLC;Keter Group;Inter IKEA Systems B.V.;Florida Patio Furniture Inc, Polywoodare and many more

The COVID-19 outbreak, which began in Wuhan (China) in December 2019, has spread around the globe at a fast pace. As of June 2020, the US, Russia, India, China, Italy, Spain, France, and Germany, are among the worst-affected countries in terms of positive cases and reported deaths. According to the WHO figures updated in June 2020, approximately 7,482,952 confirmed cases and 419,497 deaths have been reported globally. The outbreak has affected economies and industries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns. Consumer goods is one the world’s major industries suffering serious disruptions such as supply chain breaks, technology events cancellations, and office shutdowns as a result of this pandemic. China is the global manufacturing hub and is the largest raw material supplier for various industries; however, it is also one of the worst-affected countries by the COVID-19 pandemic. The lockdown of various plants and factories in China is affecting the global supply chains and adversely impacting the manufacturing and sales of various outdoor furniture companies. The overall market break down due to COVID-19 is also affecting the outdoor furniture market growth due to shutting down of factories, obstacle in supply chain, and downturn in world economy.

The Report Segments the Global Outdoor Furniture Market as Follows:

By Material

Wood

Metal

Plastic

Others

By Product

Chairs

Tables

Seating Sets

Loungers and Daybeds

Dining Sets

By End User

Residential

Commercial

Major Points from Table of Contents-

Introduction

Key Takeaways

Research Methodology

Outdoor Furniture Market Landscape

Outdoor Furniture Market – Key Industry Dynamics

Outdoor Furniture – Global Market Analysis

Outdoor Furniture Market Analysis – By Product

Global Outdoor Furniture Market Analysis – By End-Use Industry

Global Outdoor Furniture Market – Geographical Analysis

Company Profiles

Appendix

List of Tables and Figures

