North America Automated Overhead Crane Market Astonishing Rise during 2019-2027 with CAGR value 6.1%| Acculift, DONGQI GROUP, EMH, Inc

The North America Automated Overhead Crane Market is expected to grow from US$ 456.56 million in 2021 to US$ 690.78 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2021 to 2028.

North America comprises developed economies, including the US, Canada, and Mexico. This region’s significant share is mainly due to a high level of customer awareness and greater acceptance of innovative technologies in this region. The automated overhead cranes are increasingly used in high-risk environments, including manufacturing unit, metal and steel, shipbuilding, and construction industry. Increased government support through subsidies, positive economic outlook, and a large production base, are driving the sales of high-capacity automated overhead cranes for lifting heavy items.

The rising demand for omnichannel distribution and supply chain strategy by the retail stores to fulfil the demand of their customers at anytime from anywhere is boosting the number of warehouses and distribution centers. The constant growth in e-commerce, 3PL, fast moving consumer goods (FMCG), fast moving consumer durable (FMCD), retail, and manufacturing industries is supporting the rising number of organized warehousing spaces in the countries.

Major Key players covered in this report:

• Acculift

• DONGQI GROUP

• EMH, Inc

• EntsorgaFin S.p.A.

• Konecranes Oyj

• Kundel Industries Inc.

• Sumitomo Heavy Industries Material Handling Systems Co., Ltd.

• Weihua Group

NORTH AMERICA AUTOMATED OVERHEAD CRANE MARKET SEGMENTATION

North America Automated Overhead Crane Market – By Type

Bridge Crane

Gantry Crane

Monorail Crane

Jib Crane

Others

North America Automated Overhead Crane Market – By Level of Automation

Semi-Automated

Fully Automated

North America Automated Overhead Crane Market – By Industry

Manufacturing

Shipbuilding

Metals and Steel

Others

