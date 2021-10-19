Aircraft Radome Market 2021 Set to Grow massively by -2025 focusing Top Key Players: Airbus, General Dynamics Corporation, Jenoptik AG, Orbital ATK, Saint Gobain

The Aircraft Radome Market report outlines the evolution of Aircraft Radome industry by type, applications and identifies and assesses the best performing vendors in the market till 2025. Aircraft Radome Market reports present the revenue opportunities in the Aircraft Radome industry through 2021-2025, highlighting the market size and growth by technology, geography, vertical and End users.

The global aircraft radome market accounted to US$425.66 Mn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period 2017 – 2025, to account to US$741.47 Mn by 2025.

The growth of aircraft radome market is highly influenced by the remarkable growth in air travel across the globe. The growth in air travel has increased significantly over the years due to increase in disposable income among the middle class society and upper middle class society worldwide. Moreover, reduction in travel time and comfortability is also acting as a growth factor for commercial aviation as well as military aviation. This also leading the aircraft manufacturers to procure more number of aircraft components which includes aircraft radomes in order to meet the increasing aircraft orders and backlogs. Another factor boosting the market for aircraft radome is the modernization of aircraft programs in both commercial aviation as well as military aviation.

Leading Aircraft Radome market Players:

Airbus, General Dynamics Corporation, Jenoptik AG, Orbital ATK, Saint Gobain, Starwin Industries, Vermont Composites Inc., Meggitt PLC, Nordam Group Inc., Kitsap Composites

Significant Rise in Demand for Air Travel:

In the recent years, the global airspace is witnessing a significant growth in commercial air traffic as well as military air traffic. The demand for air transportation is exponential as a result of which, the number of commercial aircrafts and military aircrafts are also increasing rapidly. In order to meet the constantly growing demand for air travel, the commercial airlines and the defense forces are procuring latest technology aircrafts. This factor is engaging the aircraft radome manufacturers to invest substantial amount in research and development in order to design and manufacture technologically advanced radome with high quality material, keeping the price at a moderate level. The significant rise in aviation is also leading the aircraft radome manufacturers to compete among each other to acquire contracts from the leading aircraft manufacturers in order to maintain the market shares. Thus, the notable growth in demand for commercial air travel as well as military transportation and fighter aircrafts, the aircraft radome market is escalating at a fair pace and is expected to surge in the coming years.

Increasing Demand for Quartz Fiber:

The modern aircraft radome manufactures need to provide the latest low dielectric prepregs, which offer low moisture absorption, low dielectric constant properties and low loss tangent among others. This is achieved by syntactic foams, liquid resin systems, and cyanate ester and epoxy based prepregs, and the combination of these composite materials eliminates conductive graphite from dielectric material, resulting in ensured electrically pure products with higher quality. The demand for aircraft radome with quartz fiber is increasing at a rapid rate across the globe, especially in Asia Pacific region due to various advantages of quartz over glass-fiber radome or resin radome. The cyanate ester quartz fiber offers best quality dielectric constant ranging from 3.2 to 3.35, loss tangent from 0.0001 to 0.009. Quartz fiber can withstand temperature ranging from 135 degrees centigrade to 204 degrees centigrade, the laminate moisture absorption is lowest among all the composites used in the aircraft radome, and the laminate impact strength is higher than glass-fiber materials.

The report is a combination of qualitative and quantitative analysis of the virtual reality industry. The global market majorly considers five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America (SACM). The report also focuses on the exhaustive PEST analysis and extensive market dynamics during the forecast period.

