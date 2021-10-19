Europe Medical Aesthetics Market to Hit Valuation of US$ 3,384.96 Million by 2028 | Allergan Plc, Alma Lasers, Cutera Inc

The Medical Aesthetics Market in Europe is expected to grow from US$ 1,562.67 million in 2021 to US$ 3,384.96 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.7% from 2021 to 2028.

The European medical aesthetics market is divided into Germany, the UK, France, Italy, Spain, and the rest of Europe. Europe occupies a significant position in the global medical aesthetic market and is expected to register a robust growth rate during the forecast period. Countries such as Germany and Italy are expected to be the largest contributor to market growth in the region, whereas countries such as France, the UK, and Spain are expected to have growth opportunities for the medical aesthetic market due to the rising number of aesthetic procedures among the younger population.

Surge in use of dermal fillers and botulinum toxin for enhancing facial aesthetics; over the past two decades, there has been an unprecedented surge in the popularity of elective aesthetic procedures. Moreover, there is an increasing demand for less invasive aesthetic procedures such as dermal fillings and botulinum toxin A (BoNTA). The global statistics of the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery indicates the rise in the aesthetic applications of BoNTA and dermal filling implants by 7% and 18%, respectively, during 2015–2016.

Major Key players covered in this report:

• Allergan Plc

• Alma Lasers

• Cutera Inc

• El.En. S.p.A

• Galderma

• Hologic, Inc

• Lumenis

• Mentor Worldwide, LLC

EUROPE MEDICAL AESTHETICS MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Product

Facial Aesthetic Products

Body Contouring Devices

Cosmetic Implants

Skin Aesthetic Devices

Hair Removal Devices

Tattoo Removal Devices

Others

By Application

Facial and Body Contouring

Facial and Skin Rejuvenation

Breast Augmentation

Hair Removal

Reconstructive Surgery

Tattoo Removal

Others

By End User

Hospitals

Dermatology Clinics

Medical Spas and Beauty Centers

Home Care

