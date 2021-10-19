2021 Organic Friction Modifier Additives Market | Global Industry Size, Leading Countries, Leading Manufacturers, Regional Analysis Forecast to 2027

Global “Organic Friction Modifier Additives Market” 2021-2027 research report provides complete information of Organic Friction Modifier Additives industry. This reports highlights top manufactures, applications and types. It also offers geographical analysis into different regions with market development, production, consumption and revenue. Moreover, global Organic Friction Modifier Additives market report also includes a study of major developments in the market such as product launches, agreements, acquisitions, and collaborations, mergers and so on to comprehend the prevailing market dynamics at present and its impact during the forecast period.

Organic friction modifier (OFM) additives are being increasingly used in lubrication of aviation, automobile, energy/ power, rail and industrial components. OFM additives can make a huge difference to the tribological characteristics of the lubricant. Thus, organic friction modifiers are emerging as essential additives in the lubrication of mechanical components and particularly of automobile engines where performance enhancements are persistently sough-after.

On the basis of end use, the automobile lubricants segment is expected to retain its dominant position over 2025.

The global Organic Friction Modifier Additives market was rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2021 and 2027. In 2021, the market was growing at a steady rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon.

Dow

BASF

Multisol

Eastman Chemical

Cargill

Lanxess

International Lubricants

Celanese

Croda

Region and Country Coverage: Europe: UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe

North America: USA, Canada

South and Central America: Brazil, Mexico

Middle East and Africa: South Africa, Saudi Arabia

Asia Pacific: Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand

Polymers

Fatty Acids

Esters & Amides

Others Organic Friction Modifier Additives Market by Applications:

Automobile Lubricants

Industrial Lubricants

Aviation Lubricants

Energy