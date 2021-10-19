Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Market 2021 Comprehensive Insights of Top Key Players with Size, Market Growth Rate and Gross Margin Forecast to 2027

Global “Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Market” 2021-2027 research report provides complete information of Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) industry. This reports highlights top manufactures, applications and types. It also offers geographical analysis into different regions with market development, production, consumption and revenue. Moreover, global Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) market report also includes a study of major developments in the market such as product launches, agreements, acquisitions, and collaborations, mergers and so on to comprehend the prevailing market dynamics at present and its impact during the forecast period.

Negative-Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) is a therapeutic technique (or) sealed wound-care system that involves usage of a vacuum dressing to promote healing of large chronic persistent wounds and acute complicated wounds. NPWT is also used for rapid healing of second- and third-degree burns. The system consists of an electronically controlled pump and a foam dressing that drains the wound. An adjustable negative pressure is applied via an airtight adhesive film that covers the wound.

Single use disposable NPWT devices segment, followed by the portable NPWT devices segment, is expected to account for highest demand for NPWT devices over the forecast period.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Market

The global Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) market was valued at USD 1685.8 in 2020 and will reach USD 2391.3 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period 2021-2027.

Major Key Players are as Follows:

Acelity

Smith & Nephew

ConvaTec

PAUL HARTMANN

Medela

Molnlycke Health Care

Coloplast Region and Country Coverage: Europe: UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe

UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe North America: USA, Canada

USA, Canada South and Central America: Brazil, Mexico

Brazil, Mexico Middle East and Africa: South Africa, Saudi Arabia

Standalone NPWT Devices

Single use Disposable NPWT Devices

Portable NPWT Devices

NPWT Accessories (Canister) Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Market by Applications:

Hospital

Clinics