Europe Air Cargo Market by 2027 – Insights on Key Developments, COVID-19 Impact, Value Chain Analysis, and Future Outlook: Lufthansa Cargo AG, United Parcel Service of America, Inc., Etihad Cargo

Air cargo market in Europe is expected to grow from US$ 24.68 Bn in 2018 to US$ 36.15 Bn by the year 2027. This represents a CAGR of 4.4% from the year 2019 to 2027.

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “Europe Air Cargo Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Europe Air Cargo market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

Air cargo is a significant component of the e-commerce ecosystem in order to manage the transportation of goods regionaly. In contrast with the retail store, the e-commerce business is accountable for ensuring timely delivery and if the goods or products are returned then the company has to manage all the operations in reverse logistics. In the e-commerce business, air cargo service providers deliver flexibility & scalability, upgraded technology, and efficiency & specialization. Moreover, the services provided by air cargo firms to e-commerce business are data management, real-time tracking, safe transportation, reduced time, and others.

Major key players covered in this report:

ANA Cargo Inc. (ANA Group)

Lufthansa Cargo AG

United Parcel Service of America, Inc.

Etihad Cargo

FeDex Corportion

Cargolux Airlines International S.A.

DHL International GmbH

Emirates SkyCargo

Cathay Pacific Cargo

Zela Aviation

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the regional landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Europe Air Cargo market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the Europe Air Cargo market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Europe Air Cargo market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Europe Air Cargo market segments and regions.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Europe Air Cargo market.

