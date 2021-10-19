Evaporated Filled Milk Market Impact Analysis of Covid-19 is projected to reach US$ 134.35 million by 2028 with CAGR of 5.4%

The Southeast Asia evaporated filled milk market was valued at US$ 89.07 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 134.35 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2020 to 2028.

Evaporated filled milk is a blend of skim milk, vitamins, stabilizers, and vegetable oils. It contains vegetable oils or fats from other sources instead of animals. Animal fat contains a high proportion of cholesterol; therefore, evaporated filled milk is mainly preferred by consumers whose diet plan comprises cholesterol-free items.

Browse Full Report With TOC

Evaporated filled milk is used to impart creaminess and nutritious flavor to food products. It has wide applications in making dairy products, bakery and confectionery products, and beverages. Evaporated filled milk is mainly used in recipes that require full-cream milk. It is a healthier choice that adds richness and texture to the taste of food and drinks. Evaporated filled milk has a thicker consistency that makes it suitable for making various products such as coffee and tea. In Southeast Asia, evaporated filled milk is used in making cakes, ice creams, and desserts to provide a creamier and thicker mouthfeel. It is also used in the making of savory dishes, such as curries. Thus, the wide applications of evaporated filled milk propel its demand in Southeast Asia.

Company Profiles Alaska Milk Corporation

Goya Foods, Inc.

Nestle

The Thai Dairy Industry Co., Ltd.

Malaysia Dairy Industries Pte Ltd.

Grace

Daily Foods Co., LTD.

PT Culina Gemilang Indonesia

Fraser and Neave, Limited

FairPrice Southeast Asia Evaporated Filled Milk Market

Evaporated Filled Milk Market, by Source Type Cow

Goat

Buffalo Evaporated Filled Milk Market, by packaging Type Cartons

Cans

Bottles Evaporated Filled Milk Market, by Distribution Channel Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online Retail

