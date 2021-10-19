Europe GPS Anti-Jamming Market 2028 to register a CAGR of 5.1% With Major Players Include Cobham Limited, FURUNO ELECTRIC CO., LTD, infiniDome Ltd., L3HARRIS Technologies, Inc., Lockheed Martin Corporation, NovAtel Inc., Raytheon Technologies, Thales Group and more

The Europe GPS anti-jamming market is expected to grow from US$ 853.7 million in 2019 to US$ 1,254.5 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.1 % from 2020 to 2027.

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “Europe GPS Anti-Jamming Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Europe GPS Anti-Jamming market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

Get Sample Copy of this Europe GPS Anti-Jamming market research report at – https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/sample/TIPRE00015462

Growing developments to improve the overall GPS infrastructure is expected to upswing the Europe GPS anti-jamming market. The GPS technology is used in aviation, surveying and mapping, trucking and shipping, search and rescue, tracking, space exploration, and offshore drilling, among many other scientific uses. The technology improves the efficiency of these applications. The GPS solutions are embedded in trains, boats, aircraft, automobiles, watches, cell phones, etc., for improving performance and efficiency of the processes involving these entities. GPS also fosters scientific goals, such as earthquake prediction, weather forecasting, and environmental protection.

Europe GPS Anti-Jamming Market – Company Profiles

BAE SYSTEMS PLC

Cobham Limited

FURUNO ELECTRIC CO., LTD

infiniDome Ltd.

L3HARRIS Technologies, Inc.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

NovAtel Inc.

Raytheon Technologies

Thales Group

Precise GPS time signals also assist in critical economic activities such as communications network synchronization, power grid management, and electronic transaction authentication. The deployment of new satellites is expected to enhance the GPS accuracy, uptime, and accessibility. For personal tracking and business usage, the future of GPS tracking will be more precise and useful. Thus, the growing developments to improve the overall GPS infrastructure is expected to increase the demand of GPS technology which will accelerate the demand of GPS anti-jamming systems, hence, driving the GPS anti-jamming market in Europe region.

Europe GPS Anti-Jamming Market – By Receiver Type

Military & Government Grade

Commercial Grade

Europe GPS Anti-Jamming Market – By Anti-Jamming Technique

Nulling Technique

Beam Steering Technique

Civilian Techniques

Europe GPS Anti-Jamming Market – By Application

Flight Control

Surveillance and Reconnaissance

Position Navigation and Timing

Targeting

Casualty Evacuation

Europe GPS Anti-Jamming Market – By End User

Military

Civilian

Europe GPS Anti-Jamming Market – By Country

Germany

France

Italy

UK

Russia

Rest of Europe

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key player in the Europe GPS Anti-Jamming market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Europe GPS Anti-Jamming market segments and regions.

Order a Copy of this Europe GPS Anti-Jamming market research report at – https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/buy/single/TIPRE00015462

The research on the Europe GPS Anti-Jamming market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Europe GPS Anti-Jamming market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Europe GPS Anti-Jamming market.

About Us:

Business Market Insights is a market research platform that provides subscription service for industry and company reports. Our research team has extensive professional expertise in domains such as Electronics; Semiconductor; Aerospace; Defense; Automotive; Transportation; Energy; Power; Healthcare; Manufacturing; Construction; Food; Beverages; Chemicals; Materials; and Technology, Media; Telecommunications.

Contact US:

Business Market Insights

Phone: +442081254005

E-Mail ID: [email protected]

Web URL: https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/

LinkedIn URL: https://www.linkedin.com/company/business-market-insights/

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/