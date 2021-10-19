Europe Plant Protein Market Is Likely to Experience a Tremendous Growth by 2027 Covid-19 Analysis | E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Kerry Group

The Europe plant protein market accounted for US$ 5,808.5 Mn in 2018 and is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account for US$ 9,452.5 Mn by 2027.

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “Europe Plant Protein Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Europe Plant Protein market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

Plant protein is a natural protein derived from plant sources such as soy, wheat, pea, and others. Plant protein provides building blocks for healthy muscles and tissues in the human body and is also beneficial for weight loss. Plant-based proteins tend to be lower in calories and fat as compared to animal proteins but higher in fiber and essential nutrients.

Major key players covered in this report:

I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Kerry Group

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Axiom Foods, Inc

Cargill, Incorporated

Roquette Frères

Ingredion Incorporated

Glanbia plc

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the regional landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Europe Plant Protein market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the Europe Plant Protein market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Europe Plant Protein market segments and regions.

Europe Plant Protein Market Segmentation:

By Source

Soy,

Wheat

Pea

Others

By Type

Isolates

Concentrates

Protein Flour

By Application

Protein Beverages

Dairy Alternatives

Meat Alternatives and Meat Extenders

Protein Bars

Bakery

Others

The research on the Europe Plant Protein market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Europe Plant Protein market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Europe Plant Protein market.

