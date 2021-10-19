Metagenomics Market to Exceed Revenue of US$ 314.3 million in 2027

The Metagenomics Market was valued at US$ 165.8 million in 2018 and it is projected to reach US$ 314.3 million in 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2019 to 2027.

Metagenomics can be defined as the study of the metagenome, which is collective genome of microorganisms. The microorganisms are collected from an environmental samples and the studies are conducted to provide information on the microbial diversity and ecology of a specific environment. The study of microorganism is conducted through the shotgun metagenomics technology/ technique which is used to extract the DNA from the environmental sample and sequence the small fragments. The metagenomic is the rising and vibrant field that has appropriated the tools used for standard genomics and applied for the study of the entire communities of microbes. This requires no need to isolate and culture the individual microbial species. The primary aim of the metagenomics is study and identify the genes and metabolic pathways present in the microbial species. The growth of the global metagenomics market is attributed to the increasing venture capital investments, advantages of metagenomics in biotechnology and industrial application of metagenomics.

Merck KGaA

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Agilent Technologies

Qiagen

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc

Perkinelmer Inc.

Illumina Inc.

Hoffman-La Roche Ltd.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Ltd.

Pacific Bioscience of California, Inc.

Global Metagenomics Market – by Product

Instruments & Software

Consumables

Global Metagenomics Market – by Application

Clinical Diagnostics

Drug Discovery

Others

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Metagenomics Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Metagenomics Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Metagenomics Players to fight Covid-19 Impact.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Metagenomics Market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Metagenomics Market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

