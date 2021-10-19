Next-Generation Data Storage Market Share 2021 Analysis, Top Key Players, Industry Trends, Size and Forecast to 2025

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry”

Global “Next-Generation Data Storage Market” research report covers useful information on the market overview, business development, current situation, aspects of covid-19 impact, Next-Generation Data Storage market share by type and applications, latest trends and market challenges. Also, the Next-Generation Data Storage market report provides a detailed study of market drivers, growth prospects, opportunities, sales revenue, sales volume, gross margin.

The report offers detailed coverage of Next-Generation Data Storage Extract industry and main market trends with impact of coronavirus. The market research includes historical and forecast market data, demand, application details, price trends, and company shares of the leading Next-Generation Data Storage Extract by geography.

Top Key Manufacturers in Next-Generation Data Storage Market Report:

Dell EMC

HP

Western Digital

Kingston

Seagate

CA Technologies

NetApp

Intel

Hitachi

IBM

Cisco

Toshiba

Pure Storage

Nutanix

Tintri

Simplivity Corp

Next-Generation Data Storage Market Size by Type:

Direct-Attached Storage

Network-Attached Storage (NAS)

Cloud Storage

Unified Storage

Storage Area Network (SAN)

Software-Defined Storage (SDS)

Others Next-Generation Data Storage Market Size by Applications:

BFSI

Telecom & IT

Healthcare

Energy

Government

Education & Research