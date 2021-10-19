Augmented Reality Software Market 2028 – Demand, Share, Size, Revenue And Top Key Manufacturers (EON REALITY INC., HP REVEAL, KENTICO SOFTWARE)

According to The Insight Partners the release of a new report, “The global Augmented Reality Software Market Research Report provides a historical overview to 2028”. Global Augmented Reality Software Market report includes in-depth market analysis by recent technologies, market size, share, trends, opportunities, challenges, key players and business strategies considering types, segment and future analysis.

Augmented reality software is used for integrating digital visual content into a real-world environment. Augmented reality has various applications in training, work, and other consumer applications across various industries such as healthcare, oil& gas, tourism, and marketing among others. The growing popularity of augmented reality heads up display across the automotive sector is expected to support the growth of augmented reality software market.

Augmented Reality Software Market by Application: Automotive, Medical, Aerospace and Defense, Mining, Telecom and IT, Others

Augmented Reality Software Market by Type: Remote Collaboration, Workflow Optimization, Documentation, Visualization, 3D Modelling, Navigation, Others

MARKET DYNAMICS

Growing demand for AR devices across the healthcare sector and growing investments in the AR market are the major factors that are expected to drive the growth of the augmented reality software market. However, security and privacy issues and growing awareness regarding the ill effects due to excess exposure to the AR devices are acting as a major restraining factor in the market. Growing enterprise applications of AR and increasing adoption of AR for travel and tourism are creating opportunities for the players operating in the market to gain a strong customer base.

Major key players covered in this report:

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Catchoom Technologies S.L.

EON Reality Inc.

HP Reveal

Kentico Software

Ptc, Inc.

Other

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global augmented reality software market is segmented on the basis of function and end-user. On the basis of function the market is segmented as remote collaboration, workflow optimization, documentation, visualization, 3d modelling, navigation, others. Based on end-user the market is segmented as automotive, medical, aerospace and defense, mining, and telecom and IT, among others.

The research on the Augmented Reality Software market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Augmented Reality Software market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2028. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Augmented Reality Software market.

Augmented Reality Software Market Segmented by Region/Country: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America

