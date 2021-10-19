Agrochemicals Market 2021: Growth Factors, Regional And Competitive Landscape Forecast To 2028

MARKET OVERVIEW

Agrochemicals include soil conditioners, pesticides, fertilizers, and other chemicals that are used for agricultural and non-agricultural activities as well. Agrochemicals have a major role in enhancing food & fiber production, besides land management. Many agrochemicals are toxic may pose significant risks to health and environment and their use is therefore highly regulated across countries. Pesticides including herbicides, insecticides, and others protect crops from possible diseases, weeds, and pests.

Download PDF Sample Copy at:

https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00003559/

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Agrochemicals Market Analysis to 2028” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the Agrochemicals market with detailed market segmentation by pesticide type, crop application, and geography. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Agrochemicals market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

Based on pesticide type, the global Agrochemicals market is segmented into fertilizers, pesticides (herbicides, insecticides, fungicides, others), and others.

Based on crop application, the global agrochemicals market is segmented into cereals & grains, oilseeds & pulses, fruits & vegetables, and others.

MARKET DYNAMICS

Drivers:

Upsurge in demands for bio based agrochemicals coupled with growing food demands to feed the growing population.

Shrinkage of agricultural land and increasing adoption of genetically modified crops

Restraints:

Burgeoning R&D costs and strict environmental and regulatory.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2019 to 2028 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), the Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America. The Agrochemicals market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the marketduring the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the Agrochemicals market in these regions.

IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON AGROCHEMICALS MARKET

COVID-19 first began in Wuhan (China) during December 2019 and since then it has spread at a fast pace across the globe. The US, India, Brazil, Russia, France, the UK, Turkey, Italy, and Spain are some of the worst affected countries in terms confirmed cases and reported deaths. The chemical & materials industry is one of the major industries suffering serious disruptions, such as supply chain breaks, technology events cancellations, and office shutdowns, as a result of this pandemic. The shutdown of various plants and factories in leading regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa has affected the global supply chain and negatively impacted the manufacturing, delivery schedules, and sales of various goods. Furthermore, various companies have already announced possible delays in product deliveries and slump in future sales of their products.

MARKET PLAYERS

The report covers key developments in the Agrochemicals market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from Agrochemicals market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Agrochemicals in the global market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the Agrochemicals market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

3M

BASF SE

Bayer CropScience Limited

CF Industries Holdings, Inc.

E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

ICL

Monsanto Company

Nutrien Ltd.

Syngenta

The Mosaic Com

PotashCorp

FMC Corporation

Israel Chemicals Ltd

K+S AG

Uralkali

ADAMA

Nufarm Ltd

IFFCO

American Vanguard Corporation

Haifa Group

Buy Report at:

https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00003559/

About The Insight Partners:

The Insight Partners is a one top industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Manufacturing and Construction, Technology, Chemicals and Materials.

We offer our clients multiple ways to customize research as per their specific needs and budget.

Contact us:

The Insight Partners

Phone: + 1-646-491-9876

E-mail: [email protected]

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/