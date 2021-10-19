Electric Capacitor Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Film, Ceramic, Electrolytic, Others);

A capacitor plays an important role in majority of electronic devices and it is used to store an electrical charge. The capacitors are of different types such as film capacitors, ceramic capacitors and electrolytic capacitors based on their performance and application requirements. The growing usage of film based capacitors in automotive industry for ensuring stable operations is driving the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020 to 2028. High capacitance and enhanced ability to tackle heavy charge and discharge cycles are some of the features that are boosting the demand for polarized electric capacitor across geographies.

The List of Companies

KEMET Corporation

KYOCERA Corporation

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

NICHICON CORPORATION

Nippon Chemi-Con Corporation.

Panasonic Corporation

Rubycon Corporation

SAMSUNG ELECTRO-MECHANICS

TAIYO YUDEN CO., LTD.

TDK Corporation

The rising demand of advanced functionality, increasing complexity of electronic devices, and demand for smart electronic devices are some of the key driving factors for the growth of global electric capacitor market. In addition to this, the growing technological advancements in consumer electronics majorly in the smartphones arena are anticipated to boost the demand for electric capacitors in this segment. The increasing demand for automation in other diverse industry verticals such as automotive, IT and Telecom, energy and power, and others is expected to offer ample growth opportunities for market players.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global electric capacitor market is segmented on the basis of type, polarization, and end user. Based on type, the electric capacitor market is segmented into: Film, Ceramic, Electrolytic, and Others. Based on polarization, the electric capacitor market is segmented into: Polarized and Non-Polarized. On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into: Consumer Electronics, Automotive, IT and Telecom, Energy and Power, and Others.

By Product Type

Film, Ceramic, Electrolytic, Others

By Polarization

Polarized, Non-Polarized

By End user

Consumer Electronics, Automotive, IT and Telecom, Energy and Power, Others

