HEALTHCARE MOBILITY SOLUTIONS MARKET IS EXPECTED TO REACH US$ 272,054 MILLION BY 2027 | ORACLE CORPORATION, CISCO SYSTEMS INC., KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V., SAP SE, ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION

Integration of Artificial Intelligence with Mobility Solutions to Drive Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market during 2021–2027

Global Healthcare Mobility Solutions Industry Report 2027 is a professional and in-depth survey on the current state of the Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market. The report provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market analysis is provided for the international market including development history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regions’ development status.

According to a new market research study titled “Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Product and Service, Application, and End User,” the market is expected to reach US$ 272,054 million by 2027 from US$ 57,162.65 million in 2019. It is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 22.2% from 2020 to 2027. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global healthcare mobility solutions market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as restraints to its growth. Increasing adoption of telemedicine and mhealth solutions, and escalating use of mobile devices fuel the growth of the market. However, data security issues, technical challenges, and lack of awareness associated with healthcare mobility solutions hinder the market growth.

A few prominent players operating in the healthcare mobility solutions market are ORACLE CORPORATION, CISCO SYSTEMS INC., KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V., SAP SE, ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION, CERNER CORPORATION, AT&T INC., HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC., [X]CUBE LABS, AND AIRSTRIP

The Global Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

Market Analysis by

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Healthcare Mobility Solutions market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Healthcare Mobility Solutions market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive analysis for all five regions.

The report segments the global healthcare mobility solutions market as follows:

By Products and Services

Mobile Devices

Mobile Computers

RFID Scanners

Barcode Scanners

Other Mobile Devices

Mobile Applications

Enterprise Mobility Platforms

By Application

Enterprise Solutions

Patient Care Management

Operations Management

Workforce Management

mHealth Applications

Weight Loss

Women’s Health

Sleep Monitoring

Medication Management Market

Other mHealth Applications

By End User

Healthcare Payers

Healthcare Providers

Patients

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market Size

2.2 Healthcare Mobility Solutions Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Healthcare Mobility Solutions Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Healthcare Mobility Solutions Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Healthcare Mobility Solutions Sales by Product

4.2 Global Healthcare Mobility Solutions Revenue by Product

4.3 Healthcare Mobility Solutions Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Healthcare Mobility Solutions Breakdown Data by End User

