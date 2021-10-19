High Security Electronic Locks Market Size 2021: Effect Factors Analysis, Product Types, Marketing Channel, and Development Trends by 2028

High-Security Electronic Locks are smart locks that are installed on the doors and operated through various applications. These are the keyless locks that are being widely adopted in various end-use verticals. Increasing demands for security in various industries, residences, and commercial locations have been a significant driver in the growing deployments for the high-security electronic locks market.

Increasing advancements in electronics, as well as semiconductor technologies and the wide penetration of smartphones globally, is another major driving factor for the high-security electronic locks systems whereas the high initial cost and fear of privacy intrusion are a few restraining factors for the high-security electronic locks market during the forecast period. Increasing awareness about the importance of advanced locking technologies to bring in more opportunities for the vendors operating in the high-security electronic locks market.

High-Security Electronic Locks Market Segmentation

Based on Component Hardware

Software

Service Based on Product Type Electromagnetic Locks,

Electronic Strikes

Electronic Deadbolts

Latches Based on Authentication Method Keypad

Security Tokens

Biometrics

RFID

Some of the companies competing in the High Security Electronic Locks market are

1. Weiser Lock Corp

2. Dorma+kaba Holdings AG

3. Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Company Ltd.

4. Assa Abloy Group

5. Shengjiu Group

6. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc.

7. Honeywell International, Inc.

8. Cisco Systems, Inc.

9. Vivint, Inc.

10. Gunnebo Group

