Allergy Immunotherapy Market 2021: Including Growth Factors, Applications, Regional Analysis, Key Players and Forecasts to 2028

Allergy immunotherapy, also referred to as desensitisation or hypo-sensitization, is a medical treatment for allergies of various types. Allergies are becoming more prevalent, and conventional treatments, such as pharmacotherapy, have been proven to be unsuccessful in several instances. As a result, allergy immunotherapy, also known as hypo-sensitization or desensitisation, is gaining popularity as a treatment for a variety of allergies by increasing immunological tolerance and altering disease progression.

Market Dynamics:



Increasing prevalences of allergies is the key market driver for allergy immunotherapy market.

Increasing awarness among people for treatment of various kinds of allergies.

R&D investments by pharmaceutical companies to develop therapies for treatment of allergies.

Some of the Prominent/Emerging Players in Allergy Immunotherapy Market:

Merck KGaA

DBV Technologies

ALK

Allergy Therapeutics

HAL Allergy B.V.

Aimmune Therapeutics

Circassia

asitbiotech-corporate.com

Stallergenes Greer

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation

Key Questions regarding Current Allergy Immunotherapy Market Landscape

What are the current options for Allergy Immunotherapy Market? How many companies are developing for the Allergy Immunotherapy Market? What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, and significant licensing activities that will impact the Allergy Immunotherapy market? Which are the dormant and discontinued products and the reasons for the same? What is the unmet need for current Allergy Immunotherapy Market? What are the current novel therapies, targets, mechanisms of action, and technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing Allergy Immunotherapy? What are the critical designations that have been granted for Allergy Immunotherapy Market?

Allergy Immunotherapy Market Segmental Overview:

Based on treatment the market is segmented as, subcutaneous immunotherapy (SCIT) and sublingual immunotherapy (SLIT).

Based on allergy type the market is segmented as, asthma, food allergy, allergic rhinitis, venom allergy and others.

Based on distribution channel the market is segmented as, hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies & drug stores and online pharmacies.

To comprehend global Allergy Immunotherapy market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide market is analyzed across major global regions: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia), South America (Brazil, Argentina), Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt and South Africa)

