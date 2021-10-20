Smart Office Market: Analysis by Latest Trends, Opportunities, Industry Size, Share and Growth

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Smart Office Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global smart office market reached a value of US$ XX Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026.

A smart office represents an automated workplace equipped with sensors and different technologies to streamline business operations. It includes numerous components, such as energy solutions, meeting room, space management, smart security, etc. Smart offices assist in enhancing productivity and efficiency, attracting and retaining talented individuals, offering actionable insights, etc. They also help in improving communication and collaboration between employees. At present, smart offices are being increasingly adopted owing to their ability to optimize space and asset usage.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Smart Office Market Trends:

The elevating awareness regarding energy efficiency, along with the rising need to reduce power consumption, are primarily driving the smart office market. Moreover, the growing integration of several innovative solutions, including the Internet of Things (IoT) and AI, to allow internetworking of physical devices through network connectivity, sensors, actuators, etc., is further augmenting the global market. Apart from this, the changing workforce demographics and high expectations of modern employees and employers are also propelling the demand for smart offices that allow employers to enhance employee productivity and increase the flexibility of the working environment. In the coming years, the growing modernization of business infrastructures, coupled with the widespread utilization of wireless technologies, is expected to fuel the smart office market across the globe.

Global Smart Office Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being:

Breakup by Component:

Hardware Security System and Controls Smart Lighting and Controls Energy Management Systems HVAC Control Systems Audio-Video Conferencing Systems

Software

Service

Breakup by Office Type:

Retrofit

New Construction

Breakup by Technology:

Wireless Technology

Wired Technology

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

