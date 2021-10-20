Automotive Common Rail Direct Injection (CRDI) System Market 2021-2027 | Industry Overview with Size, Future Demand, Latest Research by Competitors, Segmentation and Regional Outlook Forecast

Global “Automotive Common Rail Direct Injection (CRDI) System Market” 2021-2027 research report provides complete information of Automotive Common Rail Direct Injection (CRDI) System industry. This reports highlights top manufactures, applications and types. It also offers geographical analysis into different regions with market development, production, consumption and revenue. Moreover, global Automotive Common Rail Direct Injection (CRDI) System market report also includes a study of major developments in the market such as product launches, agreements, acquisitions, and collaborations, mergers and so on to comprehend the prevailing market dynamics at present and its impact during the forecast period.

Common rail direct injection (CRDI) is a common type of fuel injection technology used in diesel and gasoline engines. Injector pressure is constantly maintained within the fuel injectors. The electronic control unit (ECU) regulates pressure within the injector according to the load being carried by the vehicle and the engine speed.

This system allows for independent operations of fuel injectors and compression, thereby saving fuel. CRDI creates a leaner burn and reduces emissions, thereby maintaining compliance to latest vehicular emission regulations — namely, Euro 5 and Euro 6 emission standards in the EU.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Automotive Common Rail Direct Injection (CRDI) System Market

The global Automotive Common Rail Direct Injection (CRDI) System market was rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2021 and 2027. In 2021, the market was growing at a steady rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon.

Major Key Players are as Follows:

Bosch

Continental

DENSO

Aisin Seiki

Eaton

Tenneco(Federal-Mogul)

Hyundai KEFICO

Keihin

Linamar

SMP OE

Stanadyne Holdings Region and Country Coverage: Europe: UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe

UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe North America: USA, Canada

USA, Canada South and Central America: Brazil, Mexico

Brazil, Mexico Middle East and Africa: South Africa, Saudi Arabia

South Africa, Saudi Arabia Asia Pacific: Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand

Automotive Common Rail Direct Injection (CRDI) System Market by Types:

SDI

TDI Automotive Common Rail Direct Injection (CRDI) System Market by Applications:

Passenger Car