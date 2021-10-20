2021 Automotive Door Control Unit (DCU) Market | Global Industry Size, Leading Countries, Leading Manufacturers, Regional Analysis Forecast to 2027

Global “Automotive Door Control Unit (DCU) Market” 2021-2027 research report provides complete information of Automotive Door Control Unit (DCU) industry. This reports highlights top manufactures, applications and types. It also offers geographical analysis into different regions with market development, production, consumption and revenue. Moreover, global Automotive Door Control Unit (DCU) market report also includes a study of major developments in the market such as product launches, agreements, acquisitions, and collaborations, mergers and so on to comprehend the prevailing market dynamics at present and its impact during the forecast period.

An ECU is an embedded system that controls the number of electrical systems associated with an advanced motor vehicle. The ECU which controls the function related to the door is known as a door control unit (DCU).

The DCU detects the vehicle condition based on the input from the sensor switch and passed through the microprocessor and thus drives the door lock features or the others feature associated with the door. DCUs are responsible for controlling the various door operations.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Automotive Door Control Unit (DCU) Market

The global Automotive Door Control Unit (DCU) market was rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2021 and 2027. In 2021, the market was growing at a steady rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon.

Major Key Players are as Follows:

Continental

Brose

WABCO

Sioux Technologies

KOSTAL Automotive Electrical Systems

STMicroelectronics

Mitsubishi Electric

Stoneridge

Magneti Marelli

Asia Pacific: Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand

Side Door DCU

Power Lift Gate DCU

Anti-trap Window DCU

Traditional Non-anti-trap Window DCU Automotive Door Control Unit (DCU) Market by Applications:

Passenger Vehicles

Light Commercial Vehicles