Catheter Stabilization Securement Device Market Insights, Competitive Landscape and Market Forecast–2026

Catheter Stabilization Securement Device Market

Catheter Stabilization Securement Devices Market By Product Type (Arterial Stabilization, Foley Stabilization, Peripheral/CVC Stabilization, Multipurpose Stabilization, Epidural Stabilization, And Others), and By End User (Hospitals, Homecare Settings, and Others), By Geography Forecast is expected to grow at a steady CAGR Forecast till 2026 owing to Increasing Demand for Minimally Invasive Surgeries and Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

Global Catheter Stabilization Securement Device Market

Global Catheter Stabilization Securement Devices Market was valued at USD 1.35 billion in 2020, growing at a CAGR of 6.34,% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2026 to reach USD 1.88 billion by 2026. Factors such as the rising demand for minimally invasive surgeries, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, such as cardiovascular diseases, renal failure, & cancers, growing volume of surgical procedures that may require these devices for postoperative care, and the rising requirement for reducing catheter-associated complications & infections are expected to drive the catheter stabilization securement devices market.

Catheter Stabilization Securement Device Market Region

Global

Catheter Stabilization Securement Device Market Companies

Catheter Stabilization Securement Devices Market Dynamics

One of the major factors driving the catheter stabilization/securement devices market is the rising requirement for these devices in order to reduce catheter-associated complications & infections. Catheters form an integral part of the medical system due to their expanded use in both disease diagnosis and treatment. These devices are used in the administration of medications, parenteral nutrition, IV fluids, and hemodynamic status monitoring.

In addition, the growing prevalence of urinary diseases, such as urinary retention, cystitis, urinary incontinence, kidney stones, and other diseases & disorders that lead to bladder dysfunction, have also aided in the rising demand for catheters. The National Association for Continence, which is based in the United States mentioned that around 33 million people in the U.S. suffer from some form of incontinence, wherein they are treated the usage of foley catheters.

As per the data published in the book, “A Global Challenge, A Global Perspective”, originally published by the Joint Commission, a non-profit organization, in the United States, it is estimated that almost 300 million catheters are used each year; nearly 3 million of these are central venous catheters (CVCs), also known as central lines. Furthermore, the data presented that an estimated 80,000 Central Line-Associated Bloodstream Infections (CLABSIs) occur in intensive care units in the US every year.

Catheter Stabilization Securement Devices Market Analysis

Catheter Stabilization /Securement Devices by Product Type (Arterial Stabilization, Foley Stabilization, Peripheral/CVC Stabilization, Multipurpose Stabilization, Epidural Stabilization, and Others), Catheter Stabilization /Securement Devices by End User (Hospitals, Homecare Settings, and Others), and Catheter Stabilization /Securement Devices by Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World).

In the product segment of the catheter stabilization/securement devices market, the multipurpose catheter securement devices segment is expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period. Catheter securement devices are used to prevent catheter migration, catheter loss, and also help in the stabilization of the catheter lumen(s).

The multipurpose catheter securement devices find their application in the securement of various catheters, tubes such as chest tubes, drainage tubes and other, large, medical tubes along with peripheral catheters, CVCs, dialysis, and epidural catheters. Due to their versatile application in securing different kinds of catheters as well as tubes catering to different anatomical regions, their demand is expected to be the highest among other product types in the forecast period.

Catheter Stabilization Securement Devices Market

Among all the regions, North America is expected to account for the largest share in the catheter stabilization/securement devices market. North America is predicted to dominate the catheter stabilization device/catheter securement devices market because of the high number of surgeries, increase in the demand for stabilization devices, supportive healthcare infrastructure, among other factors in the region.

As per the data provided by Parkinson’s Foundation (2021), about one million people are living with the Parkinson’s disease (PD) in the US. This is expected to rise to 1.2 million by 2030. It has been estimated that approximately 60,000 Americans are diagnosed with PD each year. Near about four percent of people with PD are diagnosed before age 50.

According to the Centers of Disease Prevention and Control (CDC), in 2019, there were about 61,000 traumatic brain injury (TBI)-related deaths in the United States. These statistics point toward the rising number of cases associated with neurological disorders.

Table of content

Catheter Stabilization/Securement Devices Market Report Introduction Catheter Stabilization/Securement Devices Market Executive Summary Regulatory and Patent Analysis Catheter Stabilization/Securement Devices Market Key Factors Analysis Catheter Stabilization/Securement Devices Market Porter’s Five Forces Analysis COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Catheter Stabilization/Securement Devices Market Catheter Stabilization/Securement Devices Market Catheter Stabilization/Securement Devices Global Company Share Analysis – Key 3-5 Companies Catheter Stabilization/Securement Devices Company and Product Profiles Project Approach KOL Views DelveInsight Capabilities Disclaimer About DelveInsight

Catheter Stabilization/Securement Devices Market Report Study

