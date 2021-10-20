North America Rugged Phones Market Exact estimations of the upcoming trends and Growing Demand 2020-2027 by Caterpillar Inc., Juniper Systems Inc., Sonim Technologies Inc., Unitech Electronics Co., LTD

The North America rugged phones market is expected to grow from US$ 864.07 million in 2019 to US$ 1,426.99 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.7 % from 2020 to 2027.

The demand for rugged mobile phones for mission critical and non-critical communication in industries such as transport & logistics, manufacturing & construction, and retail & warehousing among many others is increasing at an impressive pace. The enhanced safety features and robust design of rugged smartphones as well as feature phones that are designed specifically for task workforce that is engaged in challenging work environments, is driving their adoption over simple consumer grade mobile phones. Equipping task/field workers with smart and advanced rugged phones allows efficient communication between employees and enhances the productivity of overall operations in a range of challenging environments.

Caterpillar Inc.

Juniper Systems Inc.

Sonim Technologies Inc.

Unitech Electronics Co., LTD

Zebra Technologies Corporation

North America Rugged Phones market – Regional Analysis to 2027 is an exclusive and in-depth study which provides a comprehensive view of the market includes the current trend and future amplitude of the market with respect to the products/services. The report provides an overview of the “North America Rugged Phones market with the detailed segmentation by type, application, and region through in-depth traction analysis of the overall virtual reality industry. This report provides qualified research on the market to evaluate the key players by calibrating all the relevant products/services to understand the positioning of the major players in “North America Rugged Phones market.

The report is a combination of qualitative and quantitative analysis of the North America Rugged Phones Market. The report also focuses on the exhaustive PEST analysis and extensive market dynamics during the forecast period.

