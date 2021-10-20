FRP Pipe Market Insights 2021 : Impact of COVID-19 analysis with Leading key players (Future Pipe Industries (FPI), National Oilwell Varco (NOV), AMIBLU and More)

FRP Pipe Market Insights 2021 : [90 Pages Report] This report contains market size and forecasts of FRP Pipe in United States, including the following market information:

United States FRP Pipe Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)

United States FRP Pipe Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Meter)

United States top five FRP Pipe companies in 2020 (%)

The global FRP Pipe market size is expected to growth from USD 4028 million in 2020 to USD 5933.7 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% during 2021-2027.

The United States FRP Pipe market was valued at XX USD million in 2020 and is projected to reach XX USD million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Leading key players of FRP Pipe Market are Future Pipe Industries (FPI), National Oilwell Varco (NOV), AMIBLU, Farassan, Fibrex, Lianyungang Zhongfu, Hengrun Group, Abu Dhabi Pipe Factory, Shawcor (ZCL Composites Inc), Enduro Composites, Chemical Process Piping (CPP), Graphite India Limited

The opportunities for FRP Pipe in recent future is the global demand for FRP Pipe Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. More growth opportunities to comes up between 2021 and 2027 compared to a few years ago, signifying the rapid pace of change.

FRP Pipe Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2027, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2015-2027):

Polyester, Epoxy, Other

The major factors that Influencing the growth of FRP Pipe market is the incresing use of FRP Pipe in Oil and Gas, Municipal, Agricultural Irrigation, Industrial Applications and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the FRP Pipe market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

