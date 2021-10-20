L Carnitine Market Outlook, Geographical Segmentation, Industry Size & Share, Comprehensive Analysis to 2027

L Carnitine Market to Grow at a CAGR of 4.8% to reach US$ 262.6 Mn Million from 2019 to 2027

L-Carnitine is a naturally occurring compound in the bodies of humans and animals which plays an important role of shuttling fatty acids to and fro in the cells to produce energy. It is produced in the liver and kidneys. However, certain individuals are unable to produce or synthesize required amount of L-Carnitine owing to genetic conditions or defects. Individuals unable to synthesize L-Carnitine suffer from primary and secondary carnitine deficiency. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the use of oral and intravenous (IV) L-Carnitine for treating primary and secondary carnitine deficiency. At present, L-Carnitine is commercially advertised as nutritional supplements to enhance exercise performance and promote weight loss.

It is approved tobe used in the treatment of carnitine deficiencies in patients at the end stage of renal diseases undergoing hemodialysis.Due to Covid-19 outbreak, the demand for L-Carnitine supplements have risen which is expected to boost the market growth in future. Besides its uses in human nutrition, L-Carnitine is also used as an additive in the formulation of animal feed formulations. It is used in the poultry industry to increase egg production and improve egg hatchability.

