Europe Vegan Pet Food Market is Anticipated to Record the Rapid Growth and Prominent Players Analysis | Halo Pets, YARRAH, Antos B.V., V-dogs

The vegan pet food market in Europe is projected to reach US$ 6,851.32 million by 2028 from US$ 4,153.55 million in 2021. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2021 to 2028.

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “Europe Vegan Pet Food Market” and forecast to 2028. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Europe Vegan Pet Food market during the forecast period, i.e., 2021–2028.

Major key players covered in this report:

Halo Pets

YARRAH

Antos B.V.

V-dogs

Benevo

Soopa Pets

Vegan4dogs

People value their pets and are also ready to spend significant money on keeping them healthy. The pet owners who are vegan prefer to feed vegan food to their pets. Most of the pet owners always opt for products that have clean labels, sustainability claims, and functional nutrition. Pet lovers also increasingly look for labels and packaging that reflect their personal food choices and demands. Majority of the Europe population consider their pet as a family member. Out of other pets such as birds, rabbits, fish, and others, dogs and cats are the most preferred owing to their friendly nature. Dogs are known for their loyalty and bravery. In addition, some of the families own more than just one dog, making them an integral part of the household. Moreover, the number of pet-friendly workplaces in are increasing at a significant rate across the Europe. Many children are asked by their parents to take care of their pets by themselves.

Europe Vegan Pet Food Market Segmentation

Europe Vegan Pet Food Market – By Product

Dry Food

Wet Food

Others

Europe Vegan Pet Food Market – By Pet

Dogs

Cats

