AI Camera Market (COVID-19 Analysis) Report Trends, Forecast, Growth Demand, Opportunities To 2028

Artificial Intelligence (AI) cameras are armed with technologies such as image recognition, computer vision, speech/voice recognition, machine learning, among others, that form the umbrella for AI technology. The AI cameras have a wide application in surveillance cameras, and smartphones wherein the technology is used to detect the intensity of light, landscape, and white balance while capturing an image.

The adoption of artificial intelligence technology in smart devices and the advancement and development of big data are some of the significant factors driving the growth of the AI camera market. Moreover, device manufacturers, the businesses, and consumers across developed and developing countries are realizing the advantages and importance of integrating artificial intelligence in existing systems, which is anticipated to boost the growth of the AI camera market.

Competitive Landscape:SAMSUNG, Canon, FUJITSU, Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology, Honeywell International, Huawei Technologies, Huddly, LG Electronics, Nikon Corporation, Xiaomi

The market research study covers historical data of previous years along with a forecast of upcoming years based on revenue (USD million). The AI Camera Market reports also cover market dynamics, market overview, segmentation, market drivers, and restraints together with the impact they have on the AI Camera demand over the forecast period. Moreover, the report also delivers the study of opportunities available in the AI Camera market globally. The AI Camera market report study and forecasts is based on a worldwide and regional level.

Market Segments and Sub-segments Covered in the Report are as per below:

Based on Type AI Camera market is segmented into: Smartphone Cameras, Surveillance Cameras, DSLRs.

Based on Technology AI Camera market is segmented into: Image/Face Recognition, Speech/Voice Recognition, Computer Vision.

The report analyzes factors affecting AI camera market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the AI camera market in these regions.

