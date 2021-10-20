2021 GPS Tracker Market | Global Industry Size, Leading Countries, Leading Manufacturers, Regional Analysis Forecast to 2027

Global “GPS Tracker Market” 2021-2027 research report provides complete information of GPS Tracker industry. This reports highlights top manufactures, applications and types. It also offers geographical analysis into different regions with market development, production, consumption and revenue. Moreover, global GPS Tracker market report also includes a study of major developments in the market such as product launches, agreements, acquisitions, and collaborations, mergers and so on to comprehend the prevailing market dynamics at present and its impact during the forecast period.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global GPS Tracker Market

The global GPS Tracker market was valued at USD 1856.7 in 2020 and will reach USD 3120.2 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period 2021-2027.

Major Key Players are as Follows:

Calamp

Sierra

Tomtom

Xirgo

Queclink

Spy Tec

ATrack

Maestro Region and Country Coverage: Europe: UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe

UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe North America: USA, Canada

USA, Canada South and Central America: Brazil, Mexico

Brazil, Mexico Middle East and Africa: South Africa, Saudi Arabia

South Africa, Saudi Arabia Asia Pacific: Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand

Standalone Tracker

OBD Trackers

Advanced Trackers GPS Tracker Market by Applications:

Fleet Management

Asset Management