Asphalt (Bitumen) Market 2021 Comprehensive Insights of Top Key Players with Size, Market Growth Rate and Gross Margin Forecast to 2027

Asphalt, also known as bitumen, is a sticky, black, and highly viscous liquid or semi-solid form of petroleum. It may be found in natural deposits or may be a refined product, and is classed as a pitch.

The main use of asphalt is road construction, and 80% of asphalt is used for road construction. Asphalt can also be used as a waterproof product, such as roofing felt.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Asphalt (Bitumen) Market

The global Asphalt (Bitumen) market was valued at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2021 and 2027. In 2021, the market was growing at a steady rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon.

Major Key Players are as Follows:

CNPC

Sinopec

CNOOC

Rosneft

LUKOIL

BPCL

IOCL

HPCL

SK

S-Oil

Shell

ExxonMobil

Pertamina

Tipco Asphalt

LOTOS

Marathon Oil

KoçHolding

CRH

Nynas

Phillips 66 Company

Suncor Energy

Husky Energy Region and Country Coverage: Europe: UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe

UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe North America: USA, Canada

USA, Canada South and Central America: Brazil, Mexico

Brazil, Mexico Middle East and Africa: South Africa, Saudi Arabia

Asia Pacific: Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand Asphalt (Bitumen) Market by Types:

Paving Petroleum Asphalt

Industrial Petroleum Asphalt

Others Asphalt (Bitumen) Market by Applications:

Paving

Roofing