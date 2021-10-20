2021 Therapeutic Stents Market | Global Industry Size, Leading Countries, Leading Manufacturers, Regional Analysis Forecast to 2027

Categories
Global "Therapeutic Stents Market 2021-2027 research report provides complete information of Therapeutic Stents industry.

Therapeutic stent is a metallic or a polymer tube implanted into the lumen of blood vessels or ducts to keep the passage open. A stent implant is commonly used for the treatment of cardiac abnormalities such as blocked blood vessels. In addition, stents are implanted in the esophagus to facilitate the passage of food & beverages in patients suffering from esophageal cancer.

  • Abbott Vascular
  • Medtronic
  • Boston Scientific
  • Biosensors
  • Terumo
  • MicroPort
  • Lepu Medical
  • B.Braun
  • Cook Medical
  • Atrium Medical
  • Sino Medical
  • Balton
  • AlviMedica Medical Technologies
  • Biotronik
  • Shandong JW Medical
  • Beijing AMSINO
  • Liaoning Biomedical Materials R&D Center Co., Ltd. (LBC)
  • Essen Technology

    • Europe: UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe
    • North America: USA, Canada
    • South and Central America: Brazil, Mexico
    • Middle East and Africa: South Africa, Saudi Arabia
    • Asia Pacific: Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand

  • Coronary Stents
  • Peripheral Stents
  • Others

  • Hospitals
  • Cardiac Centers
  • Ambulatory Surgical Centers
  • Others

