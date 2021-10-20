Sodium Hyrdosulfite Market 2021 Comprehensive Insights of Top Key Players with Size, Market Growth Rate and Gross Margin Forecast to 2027

Global “Sodium Hyrdosulfite Market” 2021-2027 research report provides complete information of Sodium Hyrdosulfite industry. This reports highlights top manufactures, applications and types. It also offers geographical analysis into different regions with market development, production, consumption and revenue. Moreover, global Sodium Hyrdosulfite market report also includes a study of major developments in the market such as product launches, agreements, acquisitions, and collaborations, mergers and so on to comprehend the prevailing market dynamics at present and its impact during the forecast period.

Sodium hydrosulfite (also known as sodium dithionite) is a product synthesized by sodium formate process using sodium formate and sulfur dioxide as raw material, which can be applied to textile printing and dyeing, bleaching of pulp and printing, food bleaching, pharmaceutical and chemical fields.

Transpek-Silox

Chem Color International (CCI)

Shandong Jinhe

BASF

Sankyo Kasei Co., Ltd.

Guangdong Zhongcheng

Hubei Yihua

Zhejiang Jiacheng

Wuxi Dongtai

Inner Mongolia North Chemical

Gulshan Chemicals

Gulshan Chemicals

UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe North America: USA, Canada

USA, Canada South and Central America: Brazil, Mexico

Brazil, Mexico Middle East and Africa: South Africa, Saudi Arabia

Technical Grade

Food Grade Sodium Hyrdosulfite Market by Applications:

Textile Industry

Paper Industry

Mineral Industry

Food and Kaolin Clay Industries