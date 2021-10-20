Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) Market 2021 In-depth Research on Market Size, Share | Revenue, Trends, Price, Gross Margin, and Forecast to 2027 | Industry Research.co

Global “Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) Market” 2021-2027 research report provides complete information of Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) industry. This reports highlights top manufactures, applications and types. It also offers geographical analysis into different regions with market development, production, consumption and revenue. Moreover, global Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) market report also includes a study of major developments in the market such as product launches, agreements, acquisitions, and collaborations, mergers and so on to comprehend the prevailing market dynamics at present and its impact during the forecast period.

Mono propylene glycol (also known as propylene glycol, PG, propan1, 2diol and MPG) is a clear, colourless, and viscous liquid with a characteristic odour. It has the formula C3H8O, is soluble in water, and has hygroscopic properties. MPG is used across a wide range of industries as it has low toxicity, coupled with a freezing point which is depressed upon mixing with water.

There are many uses for mono propylene glycol across many different industries and some chemical manufacturers produce two grades of MPG to meet these varied needs.

The first grade is used in the food, cosmetics, and pharmaceutical industries. MPG is used as a solvent for food colourings and flavourings, and is also a classified humectant food additive (E1520). In the personal care industry it is used as a moisturiser in make-up, shampoo, bubble bath and baby wipes, to name but a few examples. The pharmaceutical industry uses MPG as a solvent in oral, injectable, and topical formulations.

Industrial grade MPG also has a variety of uses but the main application is as an antifreeze and aircraft wing and runway de-icer. This is because the freezing point of MPG lowers upon mixing with water. It is also used in heat transfer liquids such as engine coolants.

It can also be used as a chemical intermediate in the production of high performance unsaturated polyester resins used in paints and varnishes. It is also an excellent solvent that is utilised in printing inks and it is also used in the manufacture of non-ionic detergents which are used in the petroleum, sugar-refining, and paper making industries. It can also be used in the cryonics industry and can be used as an additive in pipe tobacco as it prevents dehydration.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) Market

The global Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) market was valued at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2021 and 2027. In 2021, the market was growing at a steady rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon.

South Africa, Saudi Arabia Asia Pacific: Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand

