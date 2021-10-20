Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) Market 2021 In-depth Research on Market Size, Share | Revenue, Trends, Price, Gross Margin, and Forecast to 2027 | Industry Research.co

Global “Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) Market” 2021-2027 research report provides complete information of Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) industry. This reports highlights top manufactures, applications and types. It also offers geographical analysis into different regions with market development, production, consumption and revenue. Moreover, global Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) market report also includes a study of major developments in the market such as product launches, agreements, acquisitions, and collaborations, mergers and so on to comprehend the prevailing market dynamics at present and its impact during the forecast period.
Get a sample copy of the report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/17505961
Mono propylene glycol (also known as propylene glycol, PG, propan1, 2diol and MPG) is a clear, colourless, and viscous liquid with a characteristic odour. It has the formula C3H8O, is soluble in water, and has hygroscopic properties. MPG is used across a wide range of industries as it has low toxicity, coupled with a freezing point which is depressed upon mixing with water.
There are many uses for mono propylene glycol across many different industries and some chemical manufacturers produce two grades of MPG to meet these varied needs.
The first grade is used in the food, cosmetics, and pharmaceutical industries. MPG is used as a solvent for food colourings and flavourings, and is also a classified humectant food additive (E1520). In the personal care industry it is used as a moisturiser in make-up, shampoo, bubble bath and baby wipes, to name but a few examples. The pharmaceutical industry uses MPG as a solvent in oral, injectable, and topical formulations.
Industrial grade MPG also has a variety of uses but the main application is as an antifreeze and aircraft wing and runway de-icer. This is because the freezing point of MPG lowers upon mixing with water. It is also used in heat transfer liquids such as engine coolants.
It can also be used as a chemical intermediate in the production of high performance unsaturated polyester resins used in paints and varnishes. It is also an excellent solvent that is utilised in printing inks and it is also used in the manufacture of non-ionic detergents which are used in the petroleum, sugar-refining, and paper making industries. It can also be used in the cryonics industry and can be used as an additive in pipe tobacco as it prevents dehydration.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) Market
The global Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) market was valued at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2021 and 2027. In 2021, the market was growing at a steady rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon.
Major Key Players are as Follows:
Region and Country Coverage:
- Europe: UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe
- North America: USA, Canada
- South and Central America: Brazil, Mexico
- Middle East and Africa: South Africa, Saudi Arabia
- Asia Pacific: Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand
Enquire before purchasing this report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/17505961
Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) Market by Types:
Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) Market by Applications:
The study objectives of Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) Market report are:
- To analyze and study the Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) Market sales, value, status, historical and forecast (2021-2027).
- Focuses on the key Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) manufacturers, to study the sales, value, market share and development plans in future.
- Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
- To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
- To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
- To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
- To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
- To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market
- To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
- To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Purchase this report (Price 4000 USD for a single-user license) https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/17505961
Detailed TOC of Global Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027:
1 Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) Market Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.2.2 Type 1
1.2.3 Type 2
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.3.2 Application 1
1.3.3 Application 2
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) Market Perspective (2016-2027)
2.2 Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.2.2 Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)
2.2.3 Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)
2.3 Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) Industry Dynamic
2.3.1 Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) Market Trends
2.3.2 Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) Market Drivers
2.3.3 Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) Market Challenges
2.3.4 Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) Players by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.1.2 Global Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021)
3.2 Global Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) Revenue
3.4 Global Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) Market Concentration Ratio
3.4.1 Global Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) Revenue in 2020
3.5 Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.6 Key Players Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) Product Solution and Service
3.7 Date of Enter into Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) Market
3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) Breakdown Data by Type
4.1 Global Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
4.2 Global Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
5 Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) Breakdown Data by Application
5.1 Global Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
5.2 Global Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
6 North America
6.1 North America Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) Market Size (2016-2027)
6.2 North America Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) Market Size by Type
6.3 North America Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) Market Size by Application
6.4 North America Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) Market Size by Country
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) Market Size (2016-2027)
7.2 Europe Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) Market Size by Type
7.3 Europe Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) Market Size by Application
7.4 Europe Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) Market Size by Country
8 Asia-Pacific
8.1 Asia-Pacific Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) Market Size (2016-2027)
8.2 Asia-Pacific Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) Market Size by Type
8.3 Asia-Pacific Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) Market Size by Application
8.4 Asia-Pacific Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) Market Size by Country
………………………………….
11 Key Players Profiles
11.1 Company A
11.1.1 Company A Company Details
11.1.2 Company A Business Overview
11.1.3 Company A Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) Introduction
11.1.4 Company A Revenue in Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) Business (2016-2021)
11.1.5 Company A Recent Development
11.2 Company B
11.2.1 Company B Company Details
11.2.2 Company B Business Overview
11.2.3 Company B Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) Introduction
11.2.4 Company B Revenue in Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) Business (2016-2021)
11.2.5 Company B Recent Development
12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
13 Appendix
13.1 Research Methodology
13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
13.1.2 Data Source
13.2 Disclaimer
13.3 Author Details
Contact Us:
Name: Ajay More
Phone: US +1424 253 0807/ UK +44 203 239 8187
Email Id: [email protected]
Our Other Reports:-
CMP Consumable Materials Market Size 2021- Fastest Growing Types, and Applications Segments, Key Trends, Competitive Analysis by Leading Companies, and Global Share Forecast to 2027
Hazelnut Market Size Insights 2021: Development by Top Key Players with CAGR of 7.44%, Revenue and Growth Share Forecast by 2027
Mechanical Flow Meters Market 2021, Global COVID-19 Impact on Industry Growth, Future Demand, CAGR Status, Key Challenges and Opportunities Analysis by Outlook 2026
Laser System Accessories Market Size Research – Industry Share 2021: Covid-19 Market Scenario, SWOT Analysis, Production and Consumption by Regions, Development Factors and Global Growth Forecast to 2026
Global Virus Like Particles Market Size 2021 – Growing Regional Analysis, Top Countries Data, Development Trends and Demand Status of Manufacturers, Research Forecast to 2027
Ultrapure Electronic Chemicals Market Growth Factors – Latest Industry Trends 2021: Global Size, Industry Revenue and Share Analysis by Top Regions, Opportunities and Challenges with Covid-19 Impact Forecast to 2027
Wireless Video Intercom Device Market Size, Global Growth Segments 2021-2027: Covid-19 Impact on Industry Share, Development Status, Sales Revenue, Top Leaders with Future Business Plans Forecast to 2027
Household Water-filtration Unit Market Size and Business Share 2021 with Covid-19 Impact on Top Leading Countries, Market Drivers, Future Growth, Business Prospects, Forces Analysis and Revenue by 2025
Meat Packaging Market Size, Share and Growth Analysis 2021: Impact of Covid-19 on Business Development Plans, Current and Upcoming Trends, Challenges and Opportunities, Global Forecast to 2027
Global Pervaporation Membranes Market Growth Share 2021: with Evolving Technologies, Market Dynamics and Forthcoming Developments, Regional Revenue Analysis by Size, Business Advancements till 2027
Medical Superabsorbent Polymers Market Size Insights 2021: Development by Top Key Players with CAGR of 6.49%, Revenue and Growth Share Forecast by 2027
Scissors Market Size 2021 – Global Growth Opportunities, Top Countries Data Analysis, Business Boosting Strategies, Revenue Expectation by Share Forecast to 2026
5G Conductive Coating Market Research Report 2021 – Industry Size and Share by Global Business Growth, Revenue Sales Estimation and Key Trends with Future Demand Status Forecast to 2027
Crescent Ribbed Bars Market Size 2021 | CAGR Status, Market Dynamics with Top Players, Impact of Covid-19, SWOT Analysis, Revenue and Growth Rate, Research Forecast to 2025
Polymer Nanocomposites Market Size Research and Analysis by 2021: Geographical Segmentation, Share by Top Players, Growing Demand Status and Business Opportunities Forecast to 2027
Smartphone Accessories Market Share, Future Growth Rate 2021 | Trending Technologies, Business Strategies, Latest Challenges and Opportunities, Global Industry Size Forecast to 2024
District Heating and Cooling Market Size and Business Share 2021 with Covid-19 Impact on Top Leading Countries, Market Drivers, Future Growth, Business Prospects, Forces Analysis and Revenue by 2025
Global Traffic Beacon Lights Market 2021 Worldwide Analysis of Growth Segments, Top Countries Data, Recent Trends, Opportunities by Leading Players, CAGR Status and SWOT Analysis till 2027
Industrial Food Milling Machines Market Size Report 2021 | Business Scenario, Competition Strategy and Growth Analysis, Top Manufacturers with Future Scope Forecast to 2024 with Impact of Covid-19
Global Azodicarbonamide (ADC) Market 2021 Worldwide Analysis of Growth Segments, Top Countries Data, Recent Trends, Opportunities by Leading Players, CAGR Status and SWOT Analysis till 2027
Developer for Photolithography Market Size Overview 2021: Industry Growth-Share Estimates, Consumption Demand Status, Forthcoming Developments and Global Trends Forecast till 2027
Automotive Camshaft Sensors Market Size Overview 2021: Industry Growth-Share Estimates, Consumption Demand Status, Forthcoming Developments and Global Trends Forecast till 2027
Automotive Rear View Mirrors Market – Global Growth Opportunities with Industry Size 2021 | Latest Research by Top Players, Revenue Expectations, Future Investments and Share Forecast to 2026
Wellington Boots Market 2021 – Developments Analysis, Growth Insights and Sales Revenue | Latest Opportunities, Future Scope, Research with Prominent Players, and Global Share Forecast to 2027
Vacuum Bottle Market Size Research and Analysis by 2021: Geographical Segmentation, Share by Top Players, Growing Demand Status and Business Opportunities Forecast to 2027
Stretchable Electronics Market Size 2021 by Growing Demand Regions, Future Trends, Industry Share Analysis, Regional Overview, Business Strategies and Global Growth till 2027
Medical Sevofluran Market Share and Growth Insights 2021: Emerging Technologies of Top Key Players, CAGR Status, Future Analysis, Business Prospects and Global Industry Size Forecast to 2027
Organic Tampons Market Trends with Growth Drivers 2021- Industry Size, Business Demand Status, Top Countries Data with Share Evaluation, Key Segmentation and Competitive Strategy till 2026
Wearable Fitness Trackers Market Trends with Growth Drivers 2021- Industry Size, Business Demand Status, Top Countries Data with Share Evaluation, Key Segmentation and Competitive Strategy till 2026
Modular Cleanroom Technology Market 2021: Growth by Leading Players, Emerging Types and Applications, Development Strategy, Competitive Landscape, Global Research by Size and Share Forecast to 2026