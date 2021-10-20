Asia Pacific Digital English Language Learning Market is expected to reach USD 6,116.1 million by 2027 with CAGR of 17.6%

The Asia-Pacific digital English language learning market was valued at USD 1,678.6 million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 6,116.1 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.6 % from 2020 to 2027.

The Asia-Pacific digital English language learning market is predicted to witness a significant growth rate during the forecast period. Asia Pacific region consists of countries enriched with educational levels namely; Australia, China, India, Singapore, and South Korea among others. These countries are leveraging every possible methods and models to improve English proficiency with an objective to increase the number of English-speaking individuals.

Company Profiles

Babbel

Busuu Ltd.

Cambridge University Press

CENGAGE LEARNING HOLDINGS II, INC.

Duolingo

EF education first

ELSA, Corp

McGraw-Hill Education, Inc.

Mondly

Macmillan (Springer Nature)

NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC.

Oxford University Press

Pearson Plc

Asia-Pacific Digital English Language Learning Market Segmentation:

By Product Type

On-Premise

Cloud

By Business Type

Business-to-Business

Business- to-Customer

End User

Academic

Non- Academic

The research on the Asia Pacific Digital English Language Learning market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Asia Pacific Digital English Language Learning market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

