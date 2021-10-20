New Technology Developments in Automotive Cyber Security Market to Grow during Forecast year 2021-2028

The Automotive Cyber Security Market report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Automotive Cyber Security market with detailed market segmentation by offering, application and geography. The global Automotive Cyber Security market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Automotive Cyber Security market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the Automotive Cyber Security market.

The report also includes the profiles of key Automotive Cyber Security companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Top Key Players:-

1. Harman International Industries, Inc. 2. Argus Cyber Security Ltd.3. Intel Corporation4. Delphi Automotive PLC5. Trillium Inc.6. Symantec Corporation7. Infineon Technologies AG8. Arilou Technologies Ltd.9. ESCRYPT Gmbh10. Lear Corporation

With growing number of connected and autonomous vehicles across the globe, the need for automotive cyber security is gradually increasing attributed to the growing threat of cyber-attacks in the transportation and automotive systems. Automotive cyber-security plays a significant role in protecting the safety of components and systems from harmful attacks, unauthorized access, damage and other such factors that may obstruct with safety functions. Owing to the advancements in technology, such as the popular car technologies are managing telematics, infotainment, sensors, remote access, and diagnostics thereby, increasing the significance of cyber-security requirement for the automotive industry.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Key Takeaways Research Methodology Automotive Cyber Security Market Landscape Automotive Cyber Security Market – Key Market Dynamics Automotive Cyber Security Market – Global Market Analysis Automotive Cyber Security Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 – Product Type Automotive Cyber Security Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 – Application Automotive Cyber Security Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 – Compound Automotive Cyber Security Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 – Geographical Analysis Industry Landscape Automotive Cyber Security Market, Key Company Profiles Appendix

