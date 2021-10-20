Middle East and Africa Predictive Vehicle Technology Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.7% from 2020 to 2027.

The predictive vehicle technology market in MEA is expected to grow from US$ 0.91 million in 2019 to US$ 1.73 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.7% from 2020 to 2027.

At present, the automotive industry is experiencing significant incorporation of various advanced technologies in cars to improve the occupants’ safety and efficiency. The automakers are leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to realize the driver’s patterns and trends and improve the safety of the vehicle. Both technologies are ready to become a vital part of upcoming vehicles and the automotive industry.

Major key players covered in this report:

•Aptiv PLC

•Continental AG

•HELLA GmbH and Co. KGaA

•NXP SEMICONDUCTORS N.V.

•Robert Bosch GmbH

•Traffilog LTD

•Valeo

•Visteon Corporation

MEA Predictive Vehicle Technology Market Segmentation

By Hardware

ADAS

Telematics

OBD

By Vehicle Type

Commercial Vehicle

Passenger Car

By Application

Proactive Alerts

Safety & Security

