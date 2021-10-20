Synthetic Rubber Market 2021| Emerging Technologies, Competitive Landscape, Future Plans and Global Trends by Forecast 2028

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Synthetic rubber is the artificial polymer which has very weak force of attraction and repulsion. The synthetic rubber is the large molecule which is obtained through synthesis of the petroleum byproducts. Synthetic rubber possess some unique physical characteristics such as resistant to oil and water, elastic and high durability. Some examples of synthetic rubbers are polychloroprene, polybutadiene, sbs rubber, silicone, etc. It is mainly used by construction, automotive, transportation and other end-use industries.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The global synthetic rubber market is growing at a significant pace owing to driving factors such as increasing demand from rubber industries due to the growing usage of hydrogenated nitrile butadiene rubber. Furthermore, Increasing manufacturing of synthetic rubber for tyre industries due to its cost effective and other durable properties is likely to drive the demand for synthetic rubber in the coming years. However, high capital cost and high level of technical competency affecting prices of products which is projected to hinder the growth of synthetic rubber market. Likewise, development of synthetic rubber by using more bio-based feedstocks which are eco-friendly may provide a lucrative opportunity for the market players in the near future.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Synthetic Rubber Market Analysis to 2028” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the synthetic rubber market with detailed market segmentation by type, application, and geography. The global synthetic rubber market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading synthetic rubber market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global synthetic rubber market is segmented on the basis of type and application. On the basis of type, the synthetic rubber market is segmented into, styrene butadiene rubber, ethylene propylenediene rubber, polyisoprene, polybutadiene rubber, other types. On the basis of application, the market is bifurcated into, tire and tire component, non-tire automobile application, footwear, industrial goods and other applications.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global synthetic rubber market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2020 to 2028 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The synthetic rubber market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the synthetic rubber market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the synthetic rubber market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the synthetic rubber market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from synthetic rubber market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for synthetic rubber in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the synthetic rubber market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the synthetic rubber market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

Basell Polyolefins India Pvt. Ltd.

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Eastman Chemical Company

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Hexion Inc.

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Nova Chemicals Corporation

Saudi Aramco

