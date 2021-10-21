Aplastic Anemia Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast 2030- DelveInsight

The Aplastic Anemia Market report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research, and in-house analysis by DelveInsight’s team of industry experts.

Aplastic Anemia Overview

Aplastic anemia is a rare, serious blood disorder, due to failure of the bone marrow to produce blood cells. Aplastic anemia can be moderate, severe or very severe. People with severe or very severe aplastic anemia are at risk for life-threatening infections or bleeding. With prompt and proper care, most people who have aplastic anemia can be successfully treated. The only cure for aplastic anemia is a bone marrow transplant.

Aplastic anemia can be acquired or inherited, although most cases are acquired. Inherited forms usually present during the first decade of life. Acquired forms are believed to result from an immune-mediated attack directed at hematopoietic progenitor cells the stem cells that turn into different types of blood cells. Immune system white blood cells called T cells target the hematopoietic stem cells and cause cell death. A number of environmental factors, including drugs, chemicals, radiation, and viruses, have been implicated as triggers for the immune attack leading to aplastic anemia. In most cases, the cause of aplastic anemia cannot be identified.

Aplastic Anemia Symptoms

In patients with aplastic anemia, the quantity of each of the three blood cell types is much lower than normal, which leads to symptoms that cause a physician to suspect the disease. These symptoms are unexplained infections (due to fewer white blood cells), unexpected bleeding (due to fewer platelets) and fatigue (due to fewer red blood cells). Patients identified early through abnormalities seen in routine laboratory testing may have no symptoms. The most common symptoms for aplastic anemia are:

Significant fatigue or weakness

Shortness of breath

Recurring infections or flu-like symptoms

Headache

The appearance of small red dots on the skin that indicates bleeding under the skin

Aplastic Anemia Diagnosis

To diagnose aplastic anemia, physicians must examine the cells of the bone marrow and blood under a microscope. To do this, they will likely perform blood and laboratory tests as well as a bone marrow aspiration and biopsy. During this test, a sample of bone marrow is removed from the hipbone with a special needle under local anesthetic. The physician will check the number of blood cells, including white cells known as neutrophils, clotting cells known as platelets, and young, regenerating red cells known as reticulocytes. HLA-typing, a laboratory blood test, is usually performed to ensure that patients receive immune system-compatible blood and marrow products during treatment.

Aplastic Anemia Treatment

Treatment of aplastic anemia is based on the severity. Treatment with immune system-suppressing therapy or a stem cell (bone marrow) transplant is necessary for patients with severe aplastic anemia while there is no standard of care for moderate aplastic anemia. Severe aplastic anemia patients younger than 40 years old with a blood-matched sibling are usually treated by a bone marrow transplant, while those over 40 or without a blood-matched sibling are usually treated by drug therapy.

Table of content

Key Insights Executive Summary of Aplastic Anemia Competitive Intelligence Analysis for Aplastic Anemia Aplastic Anemia Market Aplastic Anemia: Disease Background and Overview Patient Journey Aplastic Anemia Epidemiology and Patient Population Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices Unmet Needs Key Endpoints of Aplastic Anemia Treatment Marketed Products Emerging Therapies Aplastic Anemia: Seven Major Market Analysis Attribute analysis 7MM: Market Outlook Access and Reimbursement Overview of Aplastic Anemia KOL Views Market Drivers Market Barriers Appendix DelveInsight Capabilities Disclaimer About DelveInsight

