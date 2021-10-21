Nuclear Medicine & Radiopharmaceuticals Market 2020 – Business Revenue, Future Growth, Trends Plans, Top Key Players, Business Opportunities, Industry Share, Global Size Analysis by Forecast to 2025 | Research Reports World

Global “Nuclear Medicine & Radiopharmaceuticals Market” 2020 Industry Research Report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Global Nuclear Medicine & Radiopharmaceuticals industry. Moreover, research report categorizes the global Nuclear Medicine & Radiopharmaceuticals market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Nuclear Medicine & Radiopharmaceuticals market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors. Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Nuclear Medicine & Radiopharmaceuticals in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

The global Nuclear Medicine & Radiopharmaceuticals market was valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2020-2025.

The Global Nuclear Medicine & Radiopharmaceuticals market 2020 research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Global Nuclear Medicine & Radiopharmaceuticals market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins. For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Nuclear Medicine & Radiopharmaceuticals manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

Global Nuclear Medicine & Radiopharmaceuticals Industry 2020 Market Research Report is spread across 117 pages and provides exclusive vital statistics, data, information, trends and competitive landscape details in this niche sector.

Global Nuclear Medicine & Radiopharmaceuticals market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Bracco Imaging

Bayer

Mallinckrodt

Nordion

Triad Isotopes

Lantheus

IBA Group

GE Healthcare

China Isotope & Radiation

Jubilant Pharma

Eli Lilly

Advanced Accelerator Applications

SIEMENS

Dongcheng

Navidea



The report also focuses on global major leading industry players of Global Nuclear Medicine & Radiopharmaceuticals market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. This report focuses on Nuclear Medicine & Radiopharmaceuticals volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Nuclear Medicine & Radiopharmaceuticals market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Nuclear Medicine & Radiopharmaceuticals market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Diagnostic Radioisotopes

Therapeutic Radioisotopes



On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Oncology

Cardiology

Other



Major Points from Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

1 Industry Overview of Nuclear Medicine & Radiopharmaceuticals

1.1 Definition of Nuclear Medicine & Radiopharmaceuticals

1.2 Nuclear Medicine & Radiopharmaceuticals Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Nuclear Medicine & Radiopharmaceuticals Production Growth Rate Comparison by Types (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Diagnostic Radioisotopes

1.2.3 Therapeutic Radioisotopes

1.3 Nuclear Medicine & Radiopharmaceuticals Segment by Applications

1.3.1 Global Nuclear Medicine & Radiopharmaceuticals Consumption Comparison by Applications (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Oncology

1.3.3 Cardiology

1.3.4 Other

1.4 Global Nuclear Medicine & Radiopharmaceuticals Overall Market

1.4.1 Global Nuclear Medicine & Radiopharmaceuticals Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Nuclear Medicine & Radiopharmaceuticals Production (2014-2025)

1.4.3 North America Nuclear Medicine & Radiopharmaceuticals Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 Europe Nuclear Medicine & Radiopharmaceuticals Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 China Nuclear Medicine & Radiopharmaceuticals Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.6 Japan Nuclear Medicine & Radiopharmaceuticals Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.7 Southeast Asia Nuclear Medicine & Radiopharmaceuticals Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.8 India Nuclear Medicine & Radiopharmaceuticals Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

2.1 Raw Material and Suppliers

2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Nuclear Medicine & Radiopharmaceuticals

2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Nuclear Medicine & Radiopharmaceuticals

2.4 Industry Chain Structure of Nuclear Medicine & Radiopharmaceuticals

3 Development and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of Nuclear Medicine & Radiopharmaceuticals

3.1 Capacity and Commercial Production Date

3.2 Global Nuclear Medicine & Radiopharmaceuticals Manufacturing Plants Distribution

3.3 Major Manufacturers Technology Source and Market Position of Nuclear Medicine & Radiopharmaceuticals

3.4 Recent Development and Expansion Plans

4 Key Figures of Major Manufacturers

4.1 Nuclear Medicine & Radiopharmaceuticals Production and Capacity Analysis

4.2 Nuclear Medicine & Radiopharmaceuticals Revenue Analysis

4.3 Nuclear Medicine & Radiopharmaceuticals Price Analysis

4.4 Market Concentration Degree

5 Nuclear Medicine & Radiopharmaceuticals Regional Market Analysis

5.1 Nuclear Medicine & Radiopharmaceuticals Production by Regions

5.1.1 Global Nuclear Medicine & Radiopharmaceuticals Production by Regions

5.1.2 Global Nuclear Medicine & Radiopharmaceuticals Revenue by Regions

5.2 Nuclear Medicine & Radiopharmaceuticals Consumption by Regions

5.3 North America Nuclear Medicine & Radiopharmaceuticals Market Analysis

5.3.1 North America Nuclear Medicine & Radiopharmaceuticals Production

5.3.2 North America Nuclear Medicine & Radiopharmaceuticals Revenue

5.3.3 Key Manufacturers in North America

5.3.4 North America Nuclear Medicine & Radiopharmaceuticals Import and Export

5.4 Europe Nuclear Medicine & Radiopharmaceuticals Market Analysis

5.4.1 Europe Nuclear Medicine & Radiopharmaceuticals Production

5.4.2 Europe Nuclear Medicine & Radiopharmaceuticals Revenue

5.4.3 Key Manufacturers in Europe

5.4.4 Europe Nuclear Medicine & Radiopharmaceuticals Import and Export

5.5 China Nuclear Medicine & Radiopharmaceuticals Market Analysis

5.5.1 China Nuclear Medicine & Radiopharmaceuticals Production

5.5.2 China Nuclear Medicine & Radiopharmaceuticals Revenue

5.5.3 Key Manufacturers in China

5.5.4 China Nuclear Medicine & Radiopharmaceuticals Import and Export

5.6 Japan Nuclear Medicine & Radiopharmaceuticals Market Analysis

5.6.1 Japan Nuclear Medicine & Radiopharmaceuticals Production

5.6.2 Japan Nuclear Medicine & Radiopharmaceuticals Revenue

5.6.3 Key Manufacturers in Japan

5.6.4 Japan Nuclear Medicine & Radiopharmaceuticals Import and Export

5.7 Southeast Asia Nuclear Medicine & Radiopharmaceuticals Market Analysis

5.7.1 Southeast Asia Nuclear Medicine & Radiopharmaceuticals Production

5.7.2 Southeast Asia Nuclear Medicine & Radiopharmaceuticals Revenue

5.7.3 Key Manufacturers in Southeast Asia

5.7.4 Southeast Asia Nuclear Medicine & Radiopharmaceuticals Import and Export

5.8 India Nuclear Medicine & Radiopharmaceuticals Market Analysis

5.8.1 India Nuclear Medicine & Radiopharmaceuticals Production

5.8.2 India Nuclear Medicine & Radiopharmaceuticals Revenue

5.8.3 Key Manufacturers in India

5.8.4 India Nuclear Medicine & Radiopharmaceuticals Import and Export

6 Nuclear Medicine & Radiopharmaceuticals Segment Market Analysis (by Type)

6.1 Global Nuclear Medicine & Radiopharmaceuticals Production by Type

6.2 Global Nuclear Medicine & Radiopharmaceuticals Revenue by Type

6.3 Nuclear Medicine & Radiopharmaceuticals Price by Type

7 Nuclear Medicine & Radiopharmaceuticals Segment Market Analysis (by Application)

7.1 Global Nuclear Medicine & Radiopharmaceuticals Consumption by Application

7.2 Global Nuclear Medicine & Radiopharmaceuticals Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2020)

8 Nuclear Medicine & Radiopharmaceuticals Major Manufacturers Analysis

8.1 Bracco Imaging

8.1.1 Bracco Imaging Nuclear Medicine & Radiopharmaceuticals Production Sites and Area Served

8.1.2 Bracco Imaging Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.1.3 Bracco Imaging Nuclear Medicine & Radiopharmaceuticals Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2020)

8.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.2 Bayer

8.2.1 Bayer Nuclear Medicine & Radiopharmaceuticals Production Sites and Area Served

8.2.2 Bayer Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.2.3 Bayer Nuclear Medicine & Radiopharmaceuticals Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2020)

8.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.3 Mallinckrodt

8.3.1 Mallinckrodt Nuclear Medicine & Radiopharmaceuticals Production Sites and Area Served

8.3.2 Mallinckrodt Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.3.3 Mallinckrodt Nuclear Medicine & Radiopharmaceuticals Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2020)

8.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.4 Nordion

8.4.1 Nordion Nuclear Medicine & Radiopharmaceuticals Production Sites and Area Served

8.4.2 Nordion Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.4.3 Nordion Nuclear Medicine & Radiopharmaceuticals Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2020)

8.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.5 Triad Isotopes

8.5.1 Triad Isotopes Nuclear Medicine & Radiopharmaceuticals Production Sites and Area Served

8.5.2 Triad Isotopes Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.5.3 Triad Isotopes Nuclear Medicine & Radiopharmaceuticals Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2020)

8.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.6 Lantheus

8.6.1 Lantheus Nuclear Medicine & Radiopharmaceuticals Production Sites and Area Served

8.6.2 Lantheus Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.6.3 Lantheus Nuclear Medicine & Radiopharmaceuticals Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2020)

8.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.7 IBA Group

8.7.1 IBA Group Nuclear Medicine & Radiopharmaceuticals Production Sites and Area Served

8.7.2 IBA Group Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.7.3 IBA Group Nuclear Medicine & Radiopharmaceuticals Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2020)

8.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.8 GE Healthcare

8.8.1 GE Healthcare Nuclear Medicine & Radiopharmaceuticals Production Sites and Area Served

8.8.2 GE Healthcare Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.8.3 GE Healthcare Nuclear Medicine & Radiopharmaceuticals Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2020)

8.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.9 China Isotope & Radiation

8.9.1 China Isotope & Radiation Nuclear Medicine & Radiopharmaceuticals Production Sites and Area Served

8.9.2 China Isotope & Radiation Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.9.3 China Isotope & Radiation Nuclear Medicine & Radiopharmaceuticals Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2020)

8.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.10 Jubilant Pharma

8.10.1 Jubilant Pharma Nuclear Medicine & Radiopharmaceuticals Production Sites and Area Served

8.10.2 Jubilant Pharma Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.10.3 Jubilant Pharma Nuclear Medicine & Radiopharmaceuticals Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2020)

8.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.11 Eli Lilly

8.12 Advanced Accelerator Applications

8.13 SIEMENS

8.14 Dongcheng

8.15 Navidea

9 Development Trend of Analysis of Nuclear Medicine & Radiopharmaceuticals Market

9.1 Global Nuclear Medicine & Radiopharmaceuticals Market Trend Analysis

9.1.1 Global Nuclear Medicine & Radiopharmaceuticals Market Size (Volume and Value) Forecast 2020-2025

9.2 Nuclear Medicine & Radiopharmaceuticals Regional Market Trend

9.2.1 North America Nuclear Medicine & Radiopharmaceuticals Forecast 2020-2025

9.2.2 Europe Nuclear Medicine & Radiopharmaceuticals Forecast 2020-2025

9.2.3 China Nuclear Medicine & Radiopharmaceuticals Forecast 2020-2025

9.2.4 Japan Nuclear Medicine & Radiopharmaceuticals Forecast 2020-2025

9.2.5 Southeast Asia Nuclear Medicine & Radiopharmaceuticals Forecast 2020-2025

9.2.6 India Nuclear Medicine & Radiopharmaceuticals Forecast 2020-2025

9.3 Nuclear Medicine & Radiopharmaceuticals Market Trend (Product Type)

9.4 Nuclear Medicine & Radiopharmaceuticals Market Trend (Application)

10.1 Marketing Channel

10.1.1 Direct Marketing

10.1.2 Indirect Marketing

10.3 Nuclear Medicine & Radiopharmaceuticals Customers

11 Market Dynamics

11.1 Market Trends

11.2 Opportunities

11.3 Market Drivers

11.4 Challenges

11.5 Influence Factors

12 Conclusion

13 Appendix

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

………………………Continued

