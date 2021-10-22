An Ultimate PDF Guide t Automotive Battery Thermal Management System

An Ultimate PDF Guide of Automotive Battery Thermal Management System

The battery thermal management system (BTMS) plays a vital role in the control of the battery thermal behaviour. The BTMS technologies are: air cooling system, liquid cooling system, direct refrigerant cooling system, phase change material (PCM) cooling system, and thermo-electric cooling system as well as heating.

Thermal management involves regulating heat flows in the vehicle. All the components in the vehicle need to be operated in their respective optimal temperature range in order to generate pleasant temperatures for passengers inside the vehicle. The battery thermal management systems play a major role in controlling the thermal behaviour of the battery cells. The life and performance of the battery systems are affected by the surrounding temperature. Thus, the battery thermal management systems maintain the battery temperature at which the battery output is optimum.

Key Players

Calsonic Kansei Corporation

Continental AG

Dana Incorporated

Gentherm Incorporated

Hanon Systems

LG Chem Ltd.

MAHLE GmbH

Robert Bosch GMBH

SAMSUNG SDI CO., LTD.

Valeo

