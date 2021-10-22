An Ultimate PDF Guide of Automotive LiDAR

An Ultimate PDF Guide to Automotive LiDAR



LIDAR – sometimes called time of flight (ToF), laser scanners or laser radar – is a sensing

method that detects objects and maps their distances. The technology works by illuminating

a target with an optical pulse and measuring the characteristics of the reflected return signal.

The width of the optical pulse can range from a few nanoseconds to several microseconds.

APAC is considered to be the fastest growing economic region, with China and India as the world’s first and third fastest growing economies. Also, Japan is the most technologically advanced country in the region giving an opportunity for the development of automobile market. Also, emerging economies of Southeast Asia such as Vietnam, Malaysia, Indonesia and others are experiencing a growth in their infrastructural sector thus, the demand for vehicles in the region is expected to increase. Also, the government of the emerging economies of Asian countries are committed to focus on attracting FDI for the development of their economy. For this, the governments are taking various initiatives. This would result in increased investment in automotive components manufacturing sector as well. Thus, the automotive LiDAR market is anticipated to witness growth in the APAC region.

