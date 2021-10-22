Axial Fans Market to Grow at a CAGR of 4.3% to reach US$ 3,219.8 million from 2020 to 2028 | TheInsightPartners.com

According to our latest market study on “Axial Fans Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Speed, by Size, by Application, by Type, and End-User,” the market was valued at US$ 2,301.4 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 3,219.8 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2021 to 2028.

Low power axial fans are ideal for applications where only power input is available. Mechatronics’ low-power fans are electronically commutated, providing the efficiency of a DC fan with the simplicity of connecting to the power supply. Available with a voltage input of 100VAC to 240VAC, a single model can be used in products for both 115VAC and 230VAC applications.

Applications of low power fans include servers, networking equipment, power supplies, medical & dental equipment, battery charging systems, material processing equipment, food service equipment, and lighting. Low power axial fans of Mechatronics provide solutions where low total cost, design flexibility, quick turn-around, and excellent customer service are required. Further, these products reduce power consumption as much as 70% lower than that of standard axial fan models. Similarly, ebmpast is a company offering axial fans with advanced technology.

The axial fans market is segmented on the basis of speed, size, application, type, end-user, and geography. Geographically, Europe held the largest share of the global axial fans market. The largest market share of this region is primarily attributed to the presence of major manufacturers in the region. The growing focus toward improving the quality of air in industrial and commercial setups is driving the demand for the axial fans market. Moreover, positive support from regulatory authorities is further driving the market growth in the European region. Also, the European market is characterized by the presence of players such as EBM-Papst., Hidria, Howden Group, Rosenberg Ventilatoren GmbH, and ZIEHL-ABEGG.

APAC is estimated to register the fastest CAGR in the market during the forecast period. The demand for axial fans is expected to increase in the region with the growth of various ends use industries such as food & beverages, automotive, agriculture, manufacturing, and healthcare, amongst others. Also, the rise in urbanization and industrialization are also driving market growth in the Asia Pacific region.

The axial fan manufacturers are expanding their production activities in developed countries such as China and Japan to meet the rising demands of axial fans in the region.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Axial Fans Market

According to the latest situation report from the World Health Organization (WHO), the US, Spain, Italy, France, Germany, the UK, Russia, Turkey, Brazil, Iran, and China are some of the worst affected countries due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The COVID-19 crisis is affecting industries worldwide and the global economy is anticipated to take the worst hit in 2020 and likely in 2021.

The outbreak has created significant disruptions in primary industries such as food & beverage, energy & power, electronics & semiconductor, and chemicals. A sharp decline in the growth of mentioned industrial activities is impacting the growth of the global axial fans market as they are the major supply and demand sources for axial fans’ products and solutions.

Also, applications such as vending machines, snow-making machines, HVAC systems where axial fans play a crucial role have witnessed a strategic decline in the adoption of the products and thus have created a negative impact in the growth of the market. The factory shutdowns travel bans, trade bans, and border lockdowns to combat and contain the outbreak have impacted manufacturing, supply, and sales of various electronic components that are required for the manufacturing of axial fans. The estimated impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on the growth of the global axial fans market in various countries/regions is described below.

Major key players covered in this report:

Rosenberg Ventilatoren GmbH; ZIEHL-ABEGG; and Hidria and Fulltech Electric Co., Ltd are among the major companies operating in the axial fans market.

Axial Fans Market Segmented by Region/Country: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America

