Wireless Health Market Forecast to 2028 – Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis

Wireless health is a wireless technology which is used to perform diagnosis, monitoring and treatment of illness. This technology supports patient care & improve the patient experience and also operate more efficiently. Most of the hospitals are shifting towards the use of wireless health technology, due to features such as patient care and improvement of the patient’s experience. Wireless health enables in remote administration and evaluation of a patient’s health. It also helps in keeping track of one’s health parameters such as blood pressure and glucose level monitoring.

Key Market Competitors: Global Wireless Health Market:

Omron Healthcare, Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

AEROHIVE NETWORKS

Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise

Cerner Corporation

Allscripts

Verizon

AT&T

Vocera Communications

The advances in wireless communication, developing internet penetration and enhancements in detecting devices have led to the growth of wireless health market. In addition, the increasing number of manufacturers in developing regions is likely to provide opportunities for global wireless health market during the forecast period.

The wireless health market is classified by technology which comprises WLAN/Wi-Fi, WPAN, WiMAX and WWAN. The market by component is categorized into hardware, software and services. Further, based on the end user, the market is classified as healthcare service payers, healthcare providers and individual users.

The Wireless Health Market is anticipated to grow with a significant rate in the coming years, owing to factors such as increasing ageing population, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, up surge in healthcare costs, and developments in technology. Moreover, increase of big multi-service ambulatory care centers and growth in healthcare investments offer growth opportunities in the Wireless Health Market.

The “Global Wireless Health Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the medical devices industry with a focus on the global Wireless Health Market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Wireless Health Market with detailed market segmentation by type, specialty, surgery, and geography. The global Wireless Health Market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the Wireless Health Market.

To comprehend Global Wireless Health Market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Wireless Health Market is analyzed across major global regions.

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

